CoreLogic Unveils an Insightful Look Back at Barbie Dreamhouse Prices from 1962 to 2023

The Original Malibu, Calif. location Jumps from $77K to $2.8M

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#barbie–CoreLogic®, a leading global provider of property data and analytics, has done an estimated home price analysis of the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse prices in 1962 compared to 2023. The Dreamhouse debuted in 1962 and while the iconic toy underwent renovations over the years, this price comparison is for the pink palace we know today. The research sheds light on the notable changes in the real estate market across several major cities in the United States over the past six decades—particularly for multi-level pink houses outfitted with elevators.









In 1962, the dream house in its original location, Malibu, Calif., was estimated to be $77,537 in 1962, jumping to $2,807,328 in today’s prices. In San Francisco, the dream house was estimated at $109,499 in 1962, skyrocketing to an astonishing $4,980,866 in 2023. The east coast saw similar trends, with the Dreamhouse jumping from $109,258 in 1962 to $2,249,182 in 2023, in Southampton, New York.

“The Barbie Dreamhouse helps tell the story of the U.S. real estate market over the past six decades, showing significant appreciation. Barbie can add astute real estate investor to her list of accomplishments,” said Selma Hepp, Chief Economist for CoreLogic.

Methodology: This analysis was based off a Barbie Dreamhouse that includes: 3 stories, a single car garage, elevator, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room, kitchen, and patio/outdoor space with a pool. Artistic license was taken in neighborhood selection.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic is a leading provider of property insights and innovative solutions, working to transform the property industry by putting people first. Using its network, scale, connectivity and technology, CoreLogic delivers faster, smarter, more human-centered experiences, that build better relationships, strengthen businesses, and ultimately create a more resilient society. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

Contacts

Robin Wachner



newsmedia@corelogic.com