Core4ce Acquires Azimuth Corporation to Strengthen Defense and Intelligence Community Operations

Together, companies will offer enhanced national security solutions in ISR, AI/ML, threat protection, and warfighter support

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Core4ce, a federal contractor with expertise in data and cyber operations, today announced it completed the acquisition of Azimuth Corporation, a mission-driven provider of database and modeling, research and development (R&D), and lab support in the fields of military electronics, optics, sensors and biotech. This acquisition will combine Core4ce’s data-minded approach to national security with Azimuth’s expertise in research and development and operations support. Together, Core4ce and Azimuth will offer enhanced capabilities in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), AI/ML, threat protection, and warfighter support.





The acquisition will unite Core4ce’s innovation incubator – The Forge – with Azimuth’s Autonomy, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning (AAIM) Lab, which focuses on basic and applied research capabilities for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. Combined R&D efforts are expected to unlock new capabilities in predictive analytics, autonomous systems, and machine learning-driven sensor technology, while taking new technologies from the research phase to operational deployment more quickly. These advancements will have a direct impact on improving operational outcomes and providing immediate mission value to defense and intelligence partners.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team and the strong relationships we’ve built across DoD and the Intelligence Community,” said Valerie Rossi, president and CEO at Azimuth. “We recognized that our corporate values closely align with those of Core4ce, including a deep commitment to customer success and ability to quickly respond to customer needs and adapt to changing environments. We view this partnership as an opportunity to leverage Core4ce’s robust infrastructure and resources, create professional development opportunities for our team, and facilitate further innovation and development in service to our customers.”

Rossi founded Azimuth in 2001, growing the company from herself and two part-time employees based near Dayton, Ohio to a 140-person national defense service organization serving customers including the United States Air Force, Air Force Research Laboratory, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and Office of the Secretary of Defense. In August of this year, Azimuth made the Inc. 5000 – an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – for the fifth time, with three-year revenue growth of 123%. Rossi will continue to oversee Azimuth’s portfolio as a new business unit at Core4ce and will take on the role of Senior Vice President and Business Unit Manager of Advanced Mission Solutions. Charles Rossi, who served as Azimuth’s Executive Vice President and focused on strategic growth and customer relations, will step into the role of Vice President, Senior Account Executive at Core4ce.

“Valerie Rossi and the Azimuth team have built a remarkable company with extensive expertise across the national security sector. Their capabilities in research & development, engineering, operations support and AI/ML—paired with an established record of contract success—make them a perfect addition to the Core4ce team,” said Core4ce CEO Mike Morehouse. “By partnering with Azimuth, we’ll be able to reach a broader range of customers, offer an integrated suite of complementary services, and ensure that the warfighters defending our country have the best possible tools and support.”

With the acquisition of Azimuth, Core4ce will grow by 30 percent to nearly 650 employees. Since its founding in 2019, Core4ce has experienced rapid growth with $1.1B in contract awards and the acquisitions of vulnerability assessment firm PatchAdvisor in 2023 and advanced IT solutions provider Spinvi Consulting in 2020. Thus far this year, Core4ce has appointed Mike Morehouse as CEO, added national security intelligence expert Neill Tipton and retired Navy Vice Admiral T.J. White to the company’s Board of Advisors, and unveiled The Forge to advance R&D initiatives.

About Azimuth

Azimuth Corporation is an award-winning Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) founded in 2001 with one mission—to provide unmatched service and products to our national security customers. With a steadfast devotion to our nation’s security and strong ties to the military, with over 30% of our workforce being veterans, Azimuth provides research, development, and technical support; programming and policy expertise; security and threat analysis; operational, program and administrative management assistance; and database and modeling support.

About Core4ce

Core4ce is a data-minded company that serves as a trusted partner to the national security community. We harness the power of data to advance mission objectives for our customers. Our mission is twofold: securing data to protect national interests and exploiting it to gain competitive advantage. We understand the complexity of managing data, the value in wielding it to meet mission needs, and the burden of safeguarding it.

