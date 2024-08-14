Core Scientific, Inc. to Participate in the 44th Annual Cannacord Genuity Growth Conference

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CORZ #aicloud—Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) (“Core Scientific” or “the Company”), a leader in digital infrastructure for bitcoin mining and high-performance computing, today announced that CEO Adam Sullivan will present at the 44th Annual Cannacord Growth Conference on August 14 at 9:30 a.m. ET.





A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by clicking this link and also by visiting the Investors section of the Core Scientific website.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Core Scientific, Inc.

Core Scientific is a leader in digital infrastructure for bitcoin mining and high-performance computing. We operate dedicated, purpose-built facilities for digital asset mining and are a premier provider of digital infrastructure, software solutions and services to our third-party customers. We employ our own large fleet of computers (“miners”) to earn bitcoin for our own account and provide hosting services for large bitcoin mining and high-performance computing customers at our eight operational data centers in Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1) and Texas (3). We derive the majority of our revenue from earning bitcoin for our own account (“self-mining”). To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com.

For additional media and information, please follow us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/corescientific/

https://twitter.com/core_scientific

Contacts

Investors:



ir@corescientific.com

Media:



press@corescientific.com