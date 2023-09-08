Core Scientific, Inc. to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CORZQ #bitcoin—Core Scientific, Inc. (OTC: CORZQ) (“Core Scientific” or “the Company”), a leader in high-performance blockchain data centers and software solutions, today announced that CEO Adam Sullivan will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in New York City on September 12 at 12:30 PM ET.





A link to the presentation webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Core Scientific website: https://investors.corescientific.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

ABOUT CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.

Core Scientific (OTC: CORZQ) is one of the largest blockchain computing data center providers and miners of digital assets in North America. Core Scientific has operated blockchain computing data centers in North America since 2017, using its facilities and intellectual property portfolio for self-mining and colocated digital asset mining. Core Scientific operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota and Texas. Core Scientific’s proprietary Minder® fleet management software combines the Company’s colocation expertise with data analytics to deliver maximum uptime, alerting, monitoring and management of all miners in the Company’s network. To learn more, visit http://www.corescientific.com.

