Core Scientific, Inc. to Participate in 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CORZ #aicloud—Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) (“Core Scientific” or “the Company”), a leader in bitcoin mining, specializing in application-specific digital infrastructure for emerging high-value compute, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, Adam Sullivan, will present at the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer conference on May 16, 2024 at 8:00 am Eastern Daylight Time.





A link to the live presentation webcast and a replay of the event can be accessed by clicking here or by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Core Scientific website.

About Core Scientific, Inc.

Core Scientific is one of the largest bitcoin miners and hosting solutions providers for bitcoin mining in North America. Transforming energy into high value compute with superior efficiency at scale, we employ our own large fleet of computers (“miners”) to earn bitcoin for our own account and provide hosting services for large bitcoin mining customers at our seven operational data centers in Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1) and Texas (2). We derive the majority of our revenue from earning bitcoin for our own account (“self-mining”). To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com

For additional media and information, please follow us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/corescientific/

https://twitter.com/core_scientific

Contacts

Investors:



ir@corescientific.com

Media:



press@corescientific.com