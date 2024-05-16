Home Business Wire Core Scientific, Inc. to Participate in 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, &...
Business Wire

Core Scientific, Inc. to Participate in 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CORZ #aicloudCore Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) (“Core Scientific” or “the Company”), a leader in bitcoin mining, specializing in application-specific digital infrastructure for emerging high-value compute, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, Adam Sullivan, will present at the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer conference on May 16, 2024 at 8:00 am Eastern Daylight Time.


A link to the live presentation webcast and a replay of the event can be accessed by clicking here or by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Core Scientific website.

About Core Scientific, Inc.

Core Scientific is one of the largest bitcoin miners and hosting solutions providers for bitcoin mining in North America. Transforming energy into high value compute with superior efficiency at scale, we employ our own large fleet of computers (“miners”) to earn bitcoin for our own account and provide hosting services for large bitcoin mining customers at our seven operational data centers in Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1) and Texas (2). We derive the majority of our revenue from earning bitcoin for our own account (“self-mining”). To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com

For additional media and information, please follow us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/corescientific/
https://twitter.com/core_scientific

Contacts

Investors:

ir@corescientific.com

Media:

press@corescientific.com

Articoli correlati

Technology Industry Leader, Deepak Vedarthan, Joins VisualVault to Lead Growing Professional Services Organization.

Business Wire Business Wire -
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deepak Vedarthan, a seasoned technology leader with over 22 years of experience driving digital transformation initiatives for...
Continua a leggere

Insight Enterprises, Inc. Announces Pricing of $500 Million Offering of Senior Notes

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced $500 million aggregate principal...
Continua a leggere

Usio Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Total payment dollars processed through all payment channels up 19% versus the prior year period Reiterates Full Year 2024 Expectation...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php