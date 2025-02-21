Core Scientific, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Core Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: CORZ) ("Core Scientific" or “the Company”), a leader in digital infrastructure for high-performance computing and bitcoin mining, today announced it will issue financial results for the Company's fiscal year 2024 fourth quarter after financial markets close on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

Hosting the call and webcast to review results for the fourth quarter 2024 will be Adam Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, Denise Sterling, Chief Financial Officer, and Jon Charbonneau, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Conference Call and Webcast Event Summary

Date: February 26, 2025

Time: 3:30 PM CST (1:30 PM PST, 2:30 PM MST, 4:30 PM EST)

Participant Dial-In: 877-407-1875 / +1 215-268-9909

Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast directly by clicking here or via the Investors section of the Core Scientific, Inc. website, https://investors.corescientific.com, under “Events and Presentations.” Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay Options

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.corescientific.com. The audio replay will also be available via telephone from Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Central Time through Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Dial (877) 660-6853 / (201) 612-7415 and use Access ID: 13751642.

ABOUT CORE SCIENTIFIC

Core Scientific, Inc. is a leader in digital infrastructure for digital assets mining and high-performance computing. We operate dedicated, purpose-built facilities for digital asset mining and are a premier provider of digital infrastructure to our third-party customers. We employ our own large fleet of computers (“miners”) to earn digital assets for our own account, we provide hosting services for large bitcoin mining customers and we are in the process of allocating and converting a significant portion of our nine operational data centers in Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1) and Texas (3), and our facility in development in Oklahoma to support artificial intelligence-related workloads under a series of contracts that entail the modification of certain of our data centers to deliver hosting services for high-performance computing.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND EXPLANATORY NOTES

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company’s ability to scale and grow its businesses, implement its business strategy, source necessary electrical energy, the advantages and expected growth of the Company and the Company’s ability to source and retain talent. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “aim,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: our ability to earn digital assets profitably and to attract customers for our current and future expected hosting infrastructure; our ability to maintain our competitive position in our businesses; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our expansion efforts or other operations; our need for significant electric power and the limited availability of power resources; the potential failure in our critical systems, facilities or services we provide; the physical risks and regulatory changes relating to climate change; potential significant changes to the method of validating blockchain transactions; our vulnerability to physical security breaches, which could disrupt our operations; a potential slowdown in market and economic conditions, particularly those impacting artificial intelligence, high value computing, the blockchain industry and the blockchain hosting market; the identification of material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; price volatility of digital assets and bitcoin in particular; the “halving” and other reduction of rewards available on the Bitcoin network, affecting our ability to generate revenue; the potential that insufficient awards from digital asset mining could disincentivize transaction processors from expending processing power on a particular network, which could negatively impact the utility of the network and further reduce the value of its digital assets; potential changes in the interpretive positions of the SEC or its staff with respect to digital asset mining firms; the increasing likelihood that U.S. federal and state legislatures and regulatory agencies will enact laws and regulations to regulate digital assets and digital asset intermediaries; increasing scrutiny and changing expectations with respect to our ESG policies; the effectiveness of our compliance and risk management methods; the adequacy of our sources of recovery if the digital assets held by us are lost, stolen or destroyed due to third-party digital asset services; and our level of indebtedness and our current liquidity constraints affecting our financial condition and ability to service our indebtedness. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

