Core Scientific Announces September 2024 Production and Operations Updates

“Our outstanding team continues to advance our customer-funded project to modify certain of our data centers to deliver nearly 400 megawatts of digital infrastructure for high-performance computing,” said Adam Sullivan, Core Scientific’s Chief Executive Officer. “In September, we completed the migration of all ASIC miners from two of our bitcoin mining data centers designated for HPC conversion. Our team is now diligently removing the associated cabling, power distribution units, racks and other mining infrastructure to facilitate this transformation.”

“Supporting our HPC expansion, we have commenced work on the sub-station at our Muskogee, OK site, where we plan to construct a state-of-the-art, 100-megawatt data center. Additionally, we are on schedule to finalize the 100-megawatt expansion of our Pecos, TX bitcoin mining data center. We remain committed to delivering powered infrastructure equipped with advanced liquid cooling systems, specifically optimized for AI GPU cloud workloads, for our HPC customer beginning in the first half of 2025. As we execute on our current projects, we are also focused on expanding our infrastructure portfolio to drive long-term growth and enhance shareholder value,” added Mr. Sullivan.

Key Metrics Summary (unaudited)

Metric September 2024 August 2024 July 2024 Third Qtr. 2024 Self-Mining Bitcoin Earned1 345 358 411 1,115 Hosting Bitcoin Earned by Customers2 66 90 110 266 Average Self-Mined Bitcoin Earned/Day 11.5 11.6 13.3 12.1 Self-Mining Energized Hash rate3 20.4 20.5 20.1 – Hosting Energized Hash rate4 3.0 4.9 5.2 – Total Energized Hash rate 23.4 25.4 25.3 – Bitcoin Sold5 370 375 401 1,146 Bitcoin Sales Proceeds ($USD) Appx. $22.2 million Appx. $22.5 million Appx. $25.2 million Appx. $69.8 million Average Self-Mining Fleet Efficiency (J/TH)6 24.5 24.8 24.7 – 1 Self-Mining Bitcoin Earned represents bitcoin rewards earned by bitcoin miners owned and operated by Core Scientific 2 Hosting Bitcoin Earned by Customers represents estimated bitcoin rewards earned by customer-owned miners installed and operated by Core Scientific in our data centers, including bitcoin rewards earned by customers and paid to the Company pursuant to proceeds sharing agreements 3 Self-Mining Energized Hash Rate represents the total rated capacity of all Company-owned bitcoin miners installed and operating in Core Scientific’s data centers. Includes previous generation miners removed to accommodate new miners and then re-deployed opportunistically to exploit favorable mining economics 4 Hosting Energized Hash Rate represents the total rated capacity of all hosted bitcoin miners owned by customers, installed and operated by Core Scientific in our data centers 5 Bitcoin Sold represents all bitcoin sold by the Company during the period, including self-mined and proceeds sharing rewards 6 Average Self-Mining Fleet Efficiency (J/TH) represents the weighted average power consumption in Joules per terahash based on the actual efficiency of each model of miner operating in Core Scientific’s owned self-mining fleet˙

Data Centers

As of month-end, the Company operated approximately 198,000 bitcoin miners for both self-mining and hosting in our data centers, representing a total energized hash rate of 23.4 EH/s.

Digital Asset Self-Mining

Core Scientific earned 345 bitcoin in September from its owned fleet of miners. As of month end, the Company operated approximately 175,000 owned bitcoin miners, representing approximately 89% of the bitcoin miners operating in its data centers and a total energized hash rate of 20.4 EH/s.

Hosting Services for Bitcoin Mining

In addition to its self-mining fleet, Core Scientific provided data center hosting services, technology and operating support for approximately 22,000 hosted, customer-owned bitcoin miners, representing approximately 11% of the bitcoin miners operating in the Company’s data centers as of September 30, 2024. Customer-owned bitcoin miners earned an estimated 66 bitcoin in September, including bitcoin rewards paid to the Company pursuant to proceeds sharing agreements.

Grid Support

The Company reduced the consumption of power at its data centers on multiple occasions, delivering 45,262 megawatt hours to local electrical grids. The most frequent causes of power consumption reductions in September related to economic curtailments, over-temperature events and load response.

Infrastructure Expansion

Core Scientific resumed work on a substation in Muskogee, OK in September to support a 100MW data center planned for construction on the site.

ABOUT CORE SCIENTIFIC

Core Scientific, Inc. (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”) is a leader in digital infrastructure for bitcoin mining and high-performance computing. We operate dedicated, purpose-built facilities for digital asset mining and are a premier provider of digital infrastructure, software solutions and services to our third-party customers. We employ our own large fleet of computers (“miners”) to earn digital assets for our own account, provide hosting services for large bitcoin mining customers and are allocating a significant portion of our eight operational data centers in Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1) and Texas (3) to support Artificial Intelligence-related workloads under a series of contracts that entail their modification to deliver hosting services for high-performance computing. We derive the majority of our revenue from earning bitcoin for our own account (“self-mining”). To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND EXPLANATORY NOTES

