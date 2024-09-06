Core Scientific Announces Extension of CoreWeave Option for 118 Megawatts of Infrastructure to Support High-Performance Computing

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CORZ #aicloud—Core Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: CORZ) (“Core Scientific” or “the Company”), a leader in digital infrastructure for bitcoin mining and high-performance computing, today announced a 30-day extension of CoreWeave’s remaining option to contract 118 megawatts of infrastructure for high-performance computing (“HPC”).





Both Core Scientific and CoreWeave agreed to the 30-day option extension to accommodate design, supply chain and construction timeline development activities. CoreWeave has contracted a total of 382 megawatts of infrastructure to support HPC hosting operations at multiple Core Scientific data centers.

ABOUT CORE SCIENTIFIC

Core Scientific is a leader in digital infrastructure for bitcoin mining and high-performance computing. We operate dedicated, purpose-built facilities for digital asset mining and are a premier provider of digital infrastructure, software solutions and services to our third-party customers. We employ our own large fleet of computers (“miners”) to earn bitcoin for our own account and provide hosting services for large bitcoin mining and high-performance computing customers at our eight operational data centers in Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1) and Texas (3). We derive the majority of our revenue from earning bitcoin for our own account (“self-mining”). To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com.

