Core Scientific Announces Expansion into Auburn, Alabama with New High-Performance Computing Facility

The company’s data center platform growth continues in support of AI and enterprise customers

AUBURN, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Core Scientific Inc. (Nasdaq: CORZ) (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”), a leader in digital infrastructure for high-performance compute at scale, today announced its expansion into Auburn, Alabama, with a new high-performance computing facility at 1571 W Samford Ave.

“Auburn represents an exciting new chapter for Core Scientific as we establish our presence in Alabama,” said Adam Sullivan, Core Scientific CEO. “This facility is expected to play a key role in our high-performance computing strategy, and we are grateful for the strong partnership and support from local and state leaders, including Auburn city officials. We look forward to contributing to Auburn’s growing technology sector and strengthening the regional economy.”

The Core Scientific Auburn data center, housed within the existing AUBix facility, will launch with a capacity of 16 megawatts and has potential for further expansion. Core Scientific is planning to make an initial investment of approximately $135 million in the facility, with total investment in the project expected to exceed $400 million, including substantial capital expenditures from future partners.

In the process of becoming the operator of the Samford Avenue facility, Core Scientific has leased the building and is planning to execute an option to purchase. It has retained the facility’s 11 full-time employees as part of its commitment to the local workforce. The company plans to increase its team to a minimum of 20 full-time employees.

“Alabama has long been a pro-business state, and Core Scientific’s investment in Auburn is a testament to our ability to attract cutting-edge technology companies,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. “We are excited to support their growth and look forward to the economic benefits this project will bring to our state.”

“Core Scientific’s expansion into Alabama highlights the state’s growing prominence in the technology and digital infrastructure sector,” said Alabama’s Secretary of Commerce, Ellen McNair. “This investment not only strengthens our state’s economy but also positions Alabama as a key player in the future of high-performance computing.”

“We appreciate Core Scientific establishing a new operation here in Auburn as part of its national data center network,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “The company’s investment is evidence of the success of our recruitment of high-tech industries in collaboration with Auburn University. Our projections show that Core Scientific’s $400 million investment will result in a local tax generation of $1.5 million per year, supporting our schools and public services.”

Core Scientific currently operates nine data centers across six states—Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Texas— with an additional facility under development in Oklahoma.

About Core Scientific, Inc.

Core Scientific, Inc. (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”) is a leader in digital infrastructure for high-performance computing and digital asset mining. We operate dedicated, purpose-built facilities for digital asset mining and are a premier provider of digital infrastructure to our third-party customers. We employ our own large fleet of computers (“miners”) to earn digital assets for our own account and to provide hosting services for large bitcoin mining customers and we are in the process of allocating and converting a significant portion of our nine operational data centers in Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1) and Texas (3), and our facility in development in Oklahoma to support artificial intelligence-related workloads under a series of contracts that entail the modification of certain of our data centers to deliver hosting services for high-performance computing (“HPC”). www.corescientific.com.

