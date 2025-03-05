Core Managed Opens New Atlanta Office to Support Metro Atlanta Businesses

IT Solutions Provider Expands to Offer Local Support and Customized Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Cybersecurity--Core Managed, a growing leader in Managed IT Services, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Atlanta, GA. This move is a significant step in Core Managed’s mission to provide businesses in the Metro Atlanta area with IT solutions that are both innovative and dependable.

Atlanta’s thriving business community and reputation as a technology and logistics hub made it the perfect choice for Core Managed’s latest expansion. The new office will allow the company to serve a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, real estate, and financial services—industries where strong IT infrastructure is critical for success. More information about the industries Core Managed services is available at the website here.

“Opening a new office in Atlanta is a big milestone for us,” said Jon Wright, CEO of Core Managed. “This city is full of energy and opportunity, and we’re excited to bring our expertise closer to the businesses that are driving growth in the area. We’re here to make IT proactive, secure, and scalable for them.”

The Atlanta office will provide local businesses with faster response times and IT solutions designed to meet their unique challenges. Core Managed’s hands-on approach to cybersecurity, compliance, and scalable IT services ensures that businesses have the tools they need to thrive without the worry of technical setbacks. Further details about the proactive approach that sets Core Managed apart are detailed here.

About Core Managed

Core Managed started in Indianapolis, IN, with a mission to provide fully managed fixed fee IT for businesses. The company specializes in managed IT services, proactive monitoring, advanced cybersecurity, and compliance solutions. Known for its personalized approach, Core Managed helps businesses streamline their technology and protect their operations from evolving cyber threats.

With the addition of the Atlanta office to its established presence in Raleigh, NC and Indianapolis, IN, Core Managed is doubling down on its commitment to being a trusted IT partner for businesses of all sizes. By combining technical expertise with local support, the company is ready to help businesses in Metro Atlanta unlock their full potential.

The Atlanta office is now open and ready to serve clients. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.coremanaged.com.

Media Contact:

David Reichwein

317-688-1074

dreichwein@coremanaged.com