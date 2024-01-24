Core Group Resources Reaches Major Business Milestones and Record Growth in 2023

Focus on People, Values, Innovation, and Operations Results in Exponential Growth

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Core Group Resources a leader in helping clients drive sustainable business growth through its comprehensive suite of services focused on identifying, hiring, and growing the right talent, announced today record growth in 2023 and global momentum entering 2024. With record revenue, the placement, hiring and promotion of talent, global expansion, and the delivery of innovative services and approaches that are disrupting the recruiting and staffing market, the company expects 2024 to be a banner year.





“2023 epitomized how, when a company’s vision, values, and people come together they can’t be stopped,” said Matt Fuhrman, Founder and CEO for Core Group Resources. “As we enter 2024 our emphasis on quality, integrity, and innovation continues to differentiate us in the market and ensure long-term success and prosperity for our clients. The best way to describe 2023 was that it was a monster year and 2024 is starting on a path to be even bigger.”

Key Growth and Execution Milestones Include:

Record revenue : Core Group Resources has grown more than 100 percent over the past three years and grew more than close to 80 percent in 2023.

: Core Group Resources has grown more than 100 percent over the past three years and grew more than close to 80 percent in 2023. Hiring New Talent: The company more than tripled its people resources during the year.

The company more than tripled its people resources during the year. Record Placement: The company connected thousands of people to their destinies by providing employment solutions that match their passions in life.

The company connected thousands of people to their destinies by providing employment solutions that match their passions in life. North American and Global Expansion: Core Group Resources opened a new office in Atlanta, GA and expects to add international locations in 2024 to serve growing interest in other regions of the globe.

Vertical Expansion: While continuing rapid growth in traditional markets of Maritime, Energy, Healthcare, Construction, Logistics and Manufacturing, the company saw rapid growth in cybersecurity, finance and wealth management, aerospace, and others.

While continuing rapid growth in traditional markets of Maritime, Energy, Healthcare, Construction, Logistics and Manufacturing, the company saw rapid growth in cybersecurity, finance and wealth management, aerospace, and others. Business Recognition: Core Group Resources continued to be recognized for their growth, leadership, and commitment to the community with accolades for the leadership and success of company as CEO, Matt Fuhrman was recognized as a most admired CEO by The Houston Business Journal, won the 2023 Founders Award from the Houston Admin Awards for providing an exceptional work environment for administrative professionals, and the company was named as the 5th fastest growing business in the Houston Fast 50.

“It is rare that you have the opportunity to partner with people like the team at Core Group Resources that become essential to your business through their dedication, excellence, and innovation,” said Igor Kwiatkowski, Vice President at SWS. “As a client we have experienced firsthand their commitment to our growth and success through the services they provide, but more so through the way they live their values and their focus on people. It is a combination that cannot be beat.”

Added Fuhrman, “To say we are excited about the future is an understatement. Our approach is not only a force for growth we are disrupting the staffing world. We are changing the expectations people have for not just helping talent land jobs, but gain employment that matches a person’s calling, their passion, and their financial need. We team with our customers and talented individuals to provide the best future for employee, their families and the company they work for.”

