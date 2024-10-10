Cordoniq Wins CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Secure Communications Solution of the Year

Annual global awards program recognizes Cordoniq for its transformative & secure collaboration platform for the Future of Work

SYRACUSE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cordoniq, the secure, enterprise video collaboration platform, has been honored with the 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for “Secure Communications Solution of the Year.” Competition was fierce, with thousands of global nominations evaluated by an independent panel of experts, recognizing Cordoniq for its excellence in secure collaboration solutions for the Future of Work.









The award follows Cordoniq’s recognition as one of only nine “Future of Work Product of the Year” winners, bringing its total accolades to eight this year alone.

Cordoniq provides innovative video collaboration that is disrupting the marketplace, thanks to its secure-by-design approach, next-gen UX and innovative features, like Android TV Capabilities, Green Video Collaboration Technology, Privacy & Security, Share Web & Browser Content, Video Meeting Rooms and more. Cordoniq’s platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model is entirely API driven so it can interact directly with virtually anything in a company’s tech stack, and is trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Pentagon, and the National Guard.

“We are honored to receive the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award ‘Secure Communications Solution of the Year’ for our pioneering video collaboration solution,” said Allen Drennan, Co-Founder and CTO of Cordoniq. “Cordoniq is at the forefront of secure and user-friendly solutions, meeting the evolving needs of modern workplaces. Without question, Cordoniq is a breakthrough addition to any organization, ensuring secure and trustworthy collaboration.”

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

About Cordoniq

Headquartered in Syracuse, NY, Cordoniq is the secure, enterprise video collaboration platform offering ‘concierge’ custom open standards-based API integration for just about anything in your tech stack. Whatever apps an organization utilizes, Cordoniq can integrate them into a single, seamless, custom-branded video collaboration solution that delivers a premium, secure, conference experience to its clients.

Trusted by the Department of Defense, the Pentagon, and the National Guard, Cordoniq provides up to and beyond U.S. military-grade security in their video conferencing and collaboration platform.

For more information, please visit www.cordoniq.com or join the conversation at X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

