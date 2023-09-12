Cordoniq Wins 2023 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award

Secure, enterprise video collaboration platform one of only 12 honored

SYRACUSE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cordoniq, the secure, enterprise video collaboration platform, announced today it has been named a 2023 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award winner by TMCnet. Cordoniq was one of only 12 products honored from a field of hundreds for this prestigious award.









The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award honors available products that help ensure remote workers have access to the same communications and other corporate resources as they would in the office. Whether they are adjusting to new teleworking environments during the COVID-19 pandemic, or had previously adopted technologies in response to an already existing remote workforce trend, the products and services from winners of the 2023 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will enable businesses to effectively support their mobile and remote workforces.

“We are honored to receive the prestigious 2023 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award, a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in video collaboration,” said Allen Drennan, Co-Founder & Principal of Cordoniq. “This accolade holds a special place for us, recognizing our dedication to addressing the specialized video collaboration needs of enterprise businesses. Cordoniq’s mission revolves around delivering a secure, robust, and API-driven platform that empowers organizations in the ever-evolving landscape of remote and hybrid work.”

Cordoniq is designed to integrate video collaboration into enterprise business in a way that makes the experience feel as if it is seamlessly blended into the overall environment. Companies can customize the video collaboration platform to reflect brand identity and leverage a tech stack to deliver secure and cohesive meetings experiences for clients and employees.

Built by design for security, administrative control and API integration, Cordoniq is a customizable collaboration solution that provides developers and end users a quality enterprise video conferencing experience.

“The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award recognizes the best and the most innovative products that this industry has to offer. Cordoniq has proven their commitment to quality and the further development of Teleworking Solutions industry through its secure, enterprise video collaboration platform,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Congratulations to the entire team at Cordoniq for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of Teleworking,” Tehrani added.

The 2023 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will be highlighted on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine’s online news portal.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. Our live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit www.tmcnet.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter by following @tmcnet.

About Cordoniq

Headquartered in Syracuse, NY, Cordoniq is the secure, enterprise video collaboration platform offering ‘concierge’ custom open standards-based API integration for just about anything in your tech stack. Whatever apps an organization utilizes, Cordoniq can integrate them into a single, seamless, custom-branded video collaboration solution that delivers a premium, secure, conference experience to its clients.

Trusted by the Department of Defense, the Pentagon, Special Operations Forces, and the National Guard, Cordoniq provides up to and beyond U.S. military-grade security in their video conferencing and collaboration platform.

For more information, please visit www.cordoniq.com or join the conversation at Twitter LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Cordoniq Contact:

Brenda Christensen



Stellar PR



818-307-9942



brenda.christensen@stellar-pr.com

TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly



Senior Marketing Manager



203-852-6800, ext. 170



mconnolly@tmcnet.com