Cordiance Appoints Industry Leader Scot Stettler As New VP Of Customer Success

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#disrupt–Cordiance, the developer of Modios, the leading cloud-based intelligent implementation solution for indirect tax engines, today announced the appointment of Scot Stettler as its Vice President of Customer Success.

An industry leader and influencer, Scot joins Cordiance from Thomson Reuters where he served as a global leader in Client and Professional Services for Indirect Tax and Global Trade Management. At Cordiance, Scot has responsibility for the growth of Cordiance’s Customer Success program where he will lead multiple functions focused on the customer experience including Service Sales, Professional Services and Customer Support of Modios and Pulse, Cordiance’s industry leading indirect tax implementation platform and suite of integrated indirect tax solution management tools.

“I am thrilled to join a company that cares so deeply about its customers,” said Stettler. “Our top initiative at Cordiance is to embrace a customer-centric culture enabling companies to simplify, accelerate and maximize their usage of tax engine solutions, improve user adoption and provide continual support across the entire customer journey.”

Scot is based in Atlanta and will assume responsibility for a national team of implementation and customer success professionals at Cordiance.

“Nothing is more important to us than making sure our customers have a great experience,” said Stephen James, CEO of Cordiance, “and we’re thrilled that Scot is here to delight more customers than ever as we work with them to implement, maintain and support indirect tax solutions like ONESOURCE, Vertex, Avalara, and Sovos.”

“Scot is a seasoned professional with many years of industry experience and he joins us right as we’re about to launch Modios NextGen, taking what was already the fastest and most reliable way for our customers to implement and manage their indirect tax engine to a whole new level,” added James.

Cordiance builds advanced technology solutions which are changing the way that tax engines like ONESOURCE, Vertex, and others are implemented. We deliver the fastest, most advanced, and most innovative tax engine implementations in the industry. Our seasoned management team are tax and technology industry veterans known for pioneering and innovation. Cordiance is privately-owned. For more information, visit: www.cordiance.com, call Jared Rowe at +1 (408) 703-8859, or email jared@cordiance.com.

