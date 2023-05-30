Cordiance announces SOC2 Certification

Modios-powered indirect tax applications are safe, secure and trustworthy





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#disrupt–Cordiance, the developer of Modios, the leading cloud-based intelligent process automation implementation solution for indirect tax engines, today announced that it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I audit, performed by Sensiba San Filippo, LLP (“SSF”).

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security standard is an audit report on the examination of controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories covering security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. A SOC 2 Type I report describes a service organization’s systems and whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust services categories at a point-in-time. Cordiance’s SOC 2 Type I report did not have any noted exceptions and Cordiance was issued with a clean audit opinion from SSF.

“Data security is extremely important to our customers and it’s a top priority for us here at Cordiance,” said Mustafa Ashurex, VP and Head of Engineering at Cordiance. “Modios applications are built to be safe and secure, and our SOC 2 certification demonstrates our total commitment to meeting the highest standards and delivering secure tax platforms for the benefit our customers and partners.”

“Our customers know we take security very seriously,” said Stephen James, CEO of Cordiance, “And we’re thrilled that our products have been rigorously tested and certified to meet the SOC2 standards they expect.”

“Modios applications have long delivered the easiest, fastest, and most cost-effective implementations of advanced indirect tax solutions like ONESOURCE and Vertex, and with our SOC2 certification we have independent confirmation that they’re also one of the most safe and secure ways to get the job done,” added James.

Cordiance LLC

Cordiance builds advanced technology solutions which are changing the way that indirect tax engines like ONESOURCE, Vertex and others are implemented and managed. We deliver the fastest, most advanced and most innovative tax engine implementations and the most powerful tax engine management tools in the industry. Our management team are tax and technology industry veterans known for pioneering and innovation. Cordiance is privately-owned. For more information, visit: www.cordiance.com, call Jared Rowe at (512) 986-3033, or email jared@cordiance.com

Contacts

Jared Rowe



(512) 986-3033



jared@cordiance.com

https://www.cordiance.com