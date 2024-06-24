Copley Equity Partners Invests in OBR Cooling Towers to Support Future Growth Initiatives

NORTHWOOD, Ohio & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Copley Equity Partners LLC (“Copley”), a private investment firm focused on growing middle-market companies, today announced a strategic investment in OBR Cooling Towers, Inc. and its portfolio of companies (“OBR”). Philip Poll, President and Chief Executive Officer of OBR, along with senior members of the OBR management team, have retained majority ownership and will continue to lead the combined business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1994, OBR is a leading provider of mission-critical cooling tower services, including repair and rebuild, maintenance and inspection, and new tower installation across the U.S. Headquartered in Northwood, Ohio, OBR has over 250 employees and serves a variety of end markets from its 8 offices. These markets include semiconductor, data centers, water/wastewater, food and agriculture, power generation, commercial, healthcare, petrochemical, and refinery sectors.

Philip Poll, Chief Executive Officer of OBR, said, “We are very excited to partner with Copley, which has deep experience successfully growing and supporting middle-market companies. Our core values have guided OBR since my father, Peter Poll, founded the business in 1994, and Copley aligns well with those principles. As we continue to focus on executing acquisitions, we welcome a deal and sourcing team from Copley that, like OBR, has in-house expertise in their respective trades.”

Vice President of Copley Equity, Sean Sullivan, commented, “We are excited to partner with OBR and help them continue to execute their acquisition strategies. We aim to create a leading, vertically integrated cooling tower maintenance, repair, and rebuild service provider with deep expertise in high downtime cost industries, including semiconductor, manufacturing, education, food & beverage, data centers, energy, and other industrial and commercial end markets. Copley looks forward to working with the OBR management team to invest in industry-leading talent, optimize operational processes, and expand service offerings and geographic footprint both organically and inorganically.”

To support OBR’s growth strategy, Copley investment team members Sean Sullivan and Sam Lampert will join the OBR Board of Directors and serve as Board Observers.

ABOUT OBR COOLING TOWERS, INC.

Based in Northwood, Ohio, OBR Cooling Towers, Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical cooling tower services. OBR serves a wide variety of blue-chip clients throughout the United States across a broad set of industrial and commercial end markets where the cost of downtime is high. Visit OBR Cooling Towers (http://www.obrcoolingtowers.com).

ABOUT COPLEY EQUITY PARTNERS, LLC

Established in 2012, Copley is a private investment firm with offices in Boston and Denver. Copley focuses on partnering with growing, lower-middle-market private companies. The firm invests out of an evergreen, single-family office capital base and is comfortable in both majority and minority ownership positions. Copley invests across various sectors to help businesses fuel growth, manage risk, and create enduring value. Visit Copley Equity Partners (http://www.copleyequity.com).

Contacts

Sam Lampert



Copley Equity Partners



(720) 234 2525



slampert@copleyequity.com

Adam McCool



OBR Director of Marketing | Business Development



(614) 937-8358



amccool@obrcompanies.com