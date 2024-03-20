CopilotIQ Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024

AI-driven healthcare company joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, and OpenAI

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CopilotIQ, the company reshaping care for older Americans with diabetes and hypertension, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024.





This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

“By the end of the decade, more than 60 million older Americans will be living with a chronic condition like diabetes and hypertension. At CopilotIQ, we are tackling this epidemic by drastically changing care through our AI-powered software platform that drives high-frequency connected care for our members,” said David Koretz, Co-Founder and CEO of CopilotIQ. “We’re proud to be recognized by Fast Company for our innovations in improving health outcomes for older Americans with diabetes and hypertension.”

CopilotIQ developed a new model of healthcare to drive better outcomes: high-frequency, connected care. This innovative approach addresses the needs of older Americans with chronic conditions, including type 2 diabetes and hypertension, specifically by:

Capturing 1,000 times more data than traditional healthcare providers . CopilotIQ tracks a wide variety of data and biomarkers – including behavioral data, voice and video, glucose, blood pressure, weight, and BMI – to spot issues early, and deliver a feedback loop to make proactive changes.

. CopilotIQ tracks a wide variety of data and biomarkers – including behavioral data, voice and video, glucose, blood pressure, weight, and BMI – to spot issues early, and deliver a feedback loop to make proactive changes. Providing members with dedicated nurses who meet with members 1:1 on a weekly or bi-weekly basis to manage these chronic conditions. Members receive care from a dedicated nurse via telehealth. CopilotIQ’s nurses meet with members 20 to 50 times more often than their primary care physicians.

Members receive care from a dedicated nurse via telehealth. CopilotIQ’s nurses meet with members 20 to 50 times more often than their primary care physicians. Building an AI-driven platform that gives clinicians better insights to improve patient outcomes. CopilotIQ’s platform continuously detects and flags anomalies, and delivers customized nutrition and lifestyle guidance, while taking into account a member’s lifestyle preferences and health conditions.

CopilotIQ’s platform continuously detects and flags anomalies, and delivers customized nutrition and lifestyle guidance, while taking into account a member’s lifestyle preferences and health conditions. Partnering with Medicare and Medicare Advantage. CopilotIQ accepts most Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.

With this new approach to managing chronic conditions, the company has been transforming lives and improving health outcomes for its members:

Of members who started the program with a fasting glucose 300 or higher, they saw an average 52.8 percent reduction in fasting glucose.

For those who joined in hypertensive crisis, 89 percent improved by at least one entire stage, exiting hypertensive crisis.

For members who began the program with stage 2 hypertension, 43 percent lowered blood pressure by one or more stages in just three months.

Additionally, life-threatening hypoglycemia events decreased by nearly 50 percent and hyperglycemia events decreased by 38 percent in only six months, resulting in reduced hospitalizations and ER visits.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company‘s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company‘s editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies package is available online, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on May 16. The summit features a morning and afternoon of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation. This event celebrates the Most Innovative Companies honorees and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2024.

About CopilotIQ

CopilotIQ is changing the landscape of chronic condition management for older Americans. CopilotIQ collects 1,000 times more data, pairing predictive AI and continuous monitoring with a remote nurse to provide optimal care and better health outcomes. The company was named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024. It also won AARP’s AgeTech Collaborative “Making Aging Easier” competition at ViVE 2023. CopilotIQ is headquartered in Nashville, TN. For more information, please visit www.CopilotIQ.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Contacts

CopilotIQ



press@copilotiq.com