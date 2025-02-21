Copart Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended January 31, 2025.

For the three months ended January 31, 2025, revenue, gross profit, and net income attributable to Copart, Inc. were $1.16 billion, $525.6 million, and $387.4 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $143.2 million, or 14.0%; an increase in gross profit of $61.4 million, or 13.2%; and an increase in net income attributable to Copart, Inc. of $61.8 million, or 19.0%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for three months ended January 31, 2025 was $0.40 compared to $0.33 last year, an increase of 21.2%.

For the six months ended January 31, 2025, revenue, gross profit, and net income attributable to Copart, Inc. were $2.31 billion, $1.0 billion, and $749.5 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $269.6 million, or 13.2%; an increase in gross profit of $109.5 million, or 11.8%; and an increase in net income attributable to Copart, Inc. of $91.3 million, or 13.9%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the six months ended January 31, 2025 was $0.77 compared to $0.68 last year, an increase of 13.2%.

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. Central Time), Copart, Inc. will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed via hyperlink at www.copart.com/investorrelation. A replay of the call will be available through May 2025 by visiting www.copart.com/investorrelation.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform connect vehicle consignors to approximately 1 million members in over 185 countries. Copart offers a comprehensive suite of vehicle remarketing services to insurance companies, financial institutions, dealers, rental car companies, charities, fleet operators, and individuals, and offers vehicles via auction to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and the general public. With operations at over 250 locations in 11 countries, Copart sold more than 4 million units in the last year. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/register.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by our statements and comments. For a more complete discussion of the risks that could affect our business, please review the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis” and the other risks identified in Copart’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage investors to review these disclosures carefully. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time on our behalf.

Copart, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
January 31,

 

Six Months Ended
January 31,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

 

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

Service revenues and vehicle sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

991,281

 

 

$

861,745

 

 

15.0

%

 

$

1,977,617

 

 

$

1,721,281

 

 

14.9

%

Vehicle sales

 

 

172,035

 

 

 

158,404

 

 

8.6

%

 

 

332,528

 

 

 

319,284

 

 

4.1

%

Total service revenues and vehicle sales

 

 

1,163,316

 

 

 

1,020,149

 

 

14.0

%

 

 

2,310,145

 

 

 

2,040,565

 

 

13.2

%

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Facility operations

 

 

439,274

 

 

 

366,342

 

 

19.9

%

 

 

886,519

 

 

 

734,184

 

 

20.7

%

Cost of vehicle sales

 

 

147,707

 

 

 

146,819

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

285,885

 

 

 

294,715

 

 

(3.0

)%

Facility depreciation and amortization

 

 

48,963

 

 

 

41,208

 

 

18.8

%

 

 

96,440

 

 

 

80,311

 

 

20.1

%

Facility stock-based compensation

 

 

1,819

 

 

 

1,628

 

 

11.7

%

 

 

3,643

 

 

 

3,184

 

 

14.4

%

Gross profit

 

 

525,553

 

 

 

464,152

 

 

13.2

%

 

 

1,037,658

 

 

 

928,171

 

 

11.8

%

General and administrative

 

 

86,608

 

 

 

72,657

 

 

19.2

%

 

 

177,605

 

 

 

130,288

 

 

36.3

%

General and administrative depreciation and amortization

 

 

5,236

 

 

 

4,054

 

 

29.2

%

 

 

11,386

 

 

 

8,115

 

 

40.3

%

General and administrative stock-based compensation

 

 

7,498

 

 

 

7,541

 

 

(0.6

)%

 

 

16,089

 

 

 

14,492

 

 

11.0

%

Total operating expenses

 

 

737,105

 

 

 

640,249

 

 

15.1

%

 

 

1,477,567

 

 

 

1,265,289

 

 

16.8

%

Operating income

 

 

426,211

 

 

 

379,900

 

 

12.2

%

 

 

832,578

 

 

 

775,276

 

 

7.4

%

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income, net

 

 

40,747

 

 

 

33,956

 

 

20.0

%

 

 

86,294

 

 

 

65,961

 

 

30.8

%

Other (expense), net

 

 

(3,907

)

 

 

(3,103

)

 

25.9

%

 

 

(4,503

)

 

 

(7,175

)

 

(37.2

)%

Total other income

 

 

36,840

 

 

 

30,853

 

 

19.4

%

 

 

81,791

 

 

 

58,786

 

 

39.1

%

Income before income taxes

 

 

463,051

 

 

 

410,753

 

 

12.7

%

 

 

914,369

 

 

 

834,062

 

 

9.6

%

Income tax expense

 

 

76,510

 

 

 

85,226

 

 

(10.2

)%

 

 

166,652

 

 

 

176,003

 

 

(5.3

)%

Net income

 

 

386,541

 

 

 

325,527

 

 

18.7

%

 

 

747,717

 

 

 

658,059

 

 

13.6

%

Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(859

)

 

 

(108

)

 

695.4

%

 

 

(1,769

)

 

 

(103

)

 

1617.5

%

Net income attributable to Copart, Inc.

 

$

387,400

 

 

$

325,635

 

 

19.0

%

 

$

749,486

 

 

$

658,162

 

 

13.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per common share

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

17.6

%

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

13.0

%

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

964,746

 

 

 

960,525

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

963,961

 

 

 

959,326

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per common share

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

21.2

%

 

$

0.77

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

13.2

%

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

977,910

 

 

 

974,589

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

977,208

 

 

 

973,135

 

 

0.4

%

Copart, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

January 31, 2025

 

July 31, 2024

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

$

3,338,909

 

 

$

1,514,111

 

Investment in held to maturity securities

 

 

458,542

 

 

 

1,908,047

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

882,745

 

 

 

785,877

 

Vehicle pooling costs

 

 

142,815

 

 

 

132,638

 

Inventories

 

 

59,072

 

 

 

43,639

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

48,240

 

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

36,460

 

 

 

33,872

 

Total current assets

 

 

4,966,783

 

 

 

4,418,184

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

3,462,768

 

 

 

3,175,838

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

114,839

 

 

 

116,301

 

Intangibles, net

 

 

68,083

 

 

 

74,088

 

Goodwill

 

 

509,670

 

 

 

513,909

 

Other assets

 

 

65,204

 

 

 

129,444

 

Total assets

 

$

9,187,347

 

 

$

8,427,764

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

$

562,205

 

 

$

518,148

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

26,892

 

 

 

28,121

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

17,844

 

 

 

60,994

 

Current portion of operating and finance lease liabilities

 

 

22,696

 

 

 

21,304

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

629,637

 

 

 

628,567

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

92,886

 

 

 

93,653

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

44,091

 

 

 

59,560

 

Operating and finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

96,701

 

 

 

97,429

 

Total liabilities

 

 

863,315

 

 

 

879,209

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Redeemable non-controlling interest

 

 

22,775

 

 

 

24,544

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

97

 

 

 

96

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,179,816

 

 

 

1,120,985

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(171,560

)

 

 

(142,972

)

Retained earnings

 

 

7,292,904

 

 

 

6,545,902

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

8,301,257

 

 

 

7,524,011

 

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity

 

$

9,187,347

 

 

$

8,427,764

 

Copart, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended January 31,

 

 

2025

 

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

747,717

 

 

$

658,059

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization, including debt cost

 

 

109,122

 

 

 

88,485

 

Allowance for credit loss

 

 

1,056

 

 

 

3,702

 

Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

 

 

(61

)

 

 

(5,402

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

19,732

 

 

 

17,676

 

Gain on sale of property and equipment

 

 

(194

)

 

 

(971

)

Deferred income taxes

 

 

47

 

 

 

(2,103

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(133,024

)

 

 

(169,508

)

Vehicle pooling costs

 

 

(10,675

)

 

 

(14,387

)

Inventories

 

 

(16,175

)

 

 

(2,994

)

Prepaid expenses, other current and non-current assets

 

 

4,976

 

 

 

(35,040

)

Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

 

 

614

 

 

 

865

 

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities

 

 

44,765

 

 

 

6,556

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

(1,066

)

 

 

(13

)

Income taxes receivable

 

 

(48,239

)

 

 

(10,463

)

Income taxes payable

 

 

(58,194

)

 

 

2,577

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

660,401

 

 

 

537,039

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(353,399

)

 

 

(285,289

)

Purchase of assets and liabilities in connection with acquisitions

 

 

(1,213

)

 

 

17,662

 

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

662

 

 

 

2,069

 

Purchases of held to maturity securities

 

 

(458,542

)

 

 

(1,411,122

)

Proceeds from held to maturity securities

 

 

1,940,000

 

 

 

1,430,000

 

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate

 

 

 

 

 

(1,000

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

1,127,508

 

 

 

(247,680

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

 

 

32,833

 

 

 

13,482

 

Proceeds from the issuance of Employee Stock Purchase Plan shares

 

 

7,404

 

 

 

5,961

 

Payments for employee stock-based tax withholdings

 

 

(2,484

)

 

 

(2,164

)

Principal payments on revolver facility

 

 

 

 

 

(10,820

)

Payments of finance lease obligations

 

 

(40

)

 

 

(11

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

37,713

 

 

 

6,448

 

Effect of foreign currency translation

 

 

(824

)

 

 

3,746

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

1,824,798

 

 

 

299,553

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

1,514,111

 

 

 

957,395

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

3,338,909

 

 

$

1,256,948

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

 

$

1,371

 

 

$

2,036

 

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

 

$

277,051

 

 

$

188,480

 

Purchase of property and equipment through settlement of deposit

 

$

57,453

 

 

$

 

 


