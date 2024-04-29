Cooler Master Unveils New CALIBER X2C and R3C Gaming Chairs for the Ultimate Cool Comfort

Stay Cool and Comfortable, Whatever the Game Throws at You









TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cooler Master, a leading provider of PC components, gaming peripherals, and tech lifestyle solutions, today announced the launch of their latest update in gaming comfort: the CALIBER X2C and CALIBER R3C chairs, part of the refreshed COOL-IN Series. Designed for gamers who demand style and substance, these chairs promise to keep you cool under pressure while delivering unmatched comfort.

Key features of the CALIBER X2C and CALIBER R3C:

Stay Cooler, Play Longer : Our COOL-IN technology is a gamer-changer, keeping you up to 2 degrees cooler than standard chairs. This means more comfort and less sweat, even in the heat of the action.

: Our COOL-IN technology is a gamer-changer, keeping you up to 2 degrees cooler than standard chairs. This means more comfort and less sweat, even in the heat of the action. Comfort Meets Durability: Enjoy the lush feel of memory foam in the head and lumbar pillows, all wrapped in materials that resist scratches and dust. These chairs make cleaning a breeze and are built to last.

Enjoy the lush feel of memory foam in the head and lumbar pillows, all wrapped in materials that resist scratches and dust. These chairs make cleaning a breeze and are built to last. Tailored to You: Customization is key. With multi-position armrests and pneumatic height adjustment, dial in your perfect setup for gaming. Recline from 90 to 180 degrees to relax or focus as you need.

The CALIBER X2C and R3C chairs are designed for unparalleled comfort and customization in your gaming space. Both models feature adjustable seat height, backrest recline, and adaptable armrests, ensuring optimal support and focus during gaming marathons or work sessions. With comfort and customization at their core, these chairs are your allies in any gaming challenge. Learn more about the CALIBER X2C and R3C’s full range of features on our website and elevate your gaming experience.

To learn more about Cooler Master’s CALIBER X2C, please visit: https://www.coolermaster.com/catalog/setup/chairs/caliber-x2c/.

For additional details on CALIBER R3C gaming chairs, explore https://www.coolermaster.com/catalog/setup/chairs/caliber-r3c/.

About Cooler Master:



Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world’s first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

Contacts

Carlos Villanueva, Cooler Master Global Marketing

Carlos_Villanueva@coolermaster.com.tw