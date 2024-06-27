Cooler Master Launches Enhanced E-Commerce Website

New website offers streamlined shopping experience and exclusive promotions









LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CoolerMaster–Cooler Master, a leading provider of PC components, gaming peripherals, and tech lifestyle solutions, has today announced the launch of its newly designed website, now featuring enhanced e-commerce capabilities. The revamped site promises an improved user experience, streamlined navigation, and a comprehensive online shopping experience for Cooler Master’s product lineup.

Starting with a regional rollout in North America, the new website is more than just a visual upgrade. It marks Cooler Master’s commitment to providing a seamless digital experience, enabling customers to explore, learn, and purchase our latest PC systems, components, gaming chairs, and more—all in one place.

Exclusive U.S. Launch Promotion

To celebrate, Cooler Master is offering an exclusive promotion to its North American customers. Starting today, customers who sign up at the new website will receive a 20% discount code, applicable to all Cooler Master products* available online. This special offer through the July Fourth weekend, providing an exciting incentive for both new and loyal customers to explore and engage with the brand’s latest offerings. Check up the website: https://www.coolermaster.com/en-us

Key Promotion Details:

What: 20% Discount for Signing Up*

• Discount not available for PC systems.

Enhanced Features and User Experience

The new Cooler Master website is designed with the user in mind, featuring:

Improved Navigation: Find what you need faster with a more intuitive layout.

Find what you need faster with a more intuitive layout. Comprehensive Product Pages: Detailed descriptions, high-quality images, and customer reviews for informed purchasing decisions.

Detailed descriptions, high-quality images, and customer reviews for informed purchasing decisions. Streamlined Checkout Process: Secure and efficient checkout to enhance the shopping experience.

Secure and efficient checkout to enhance the shopping experience. Responsive Design: Optimized for viewing on all devices, ensuring a seamless experience whether you’re on desktop or mobile.

“We are excited to introduce our new website, designed to better serve our community with a more engaging and efficient shopping experience,” said Jimmy Sha, Cooler Master CEO. “Our goal is to provide our customers with easy access to our products and the best possible service, starting with this exclusive promotion for our U.S. customers.”

About Cooler Master

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world’s first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord, and Facebook.

