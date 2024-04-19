Cooler Master Brings Next-Level Simulation Racing to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

The Inaugural Dyn X Race Challenge Kicks Off This Weekend





TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cooler Master, a leading provider of PC components, gaming peripherals, and tech lifestyle solutions, has today announced the Cooler Master Dyn X Race Challenge, the first-ever simulated racing tournament at the 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The event, set for April 19-21, will be held at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center as part of the Lifestyle Expo.

The Dyn X Race Challenge will feature Cooler Master’s cutting-edge Dyn X pro-level racing simulators, meticulously engineered in collaboration with professional drivers to deliver an authentic racing experience. Across the race weekend, participants will compete on simulations of the famed Long Beach circuit, with GT sports cars featured on Friday and Saturday and open-wheel cars from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on Sunday.

“We’re thrilled to debut the Cooler Master Dyn X Race Challenge at this year’s Acura Grand Prix,” said Wei Yang, General Manager of North America at Cooler Master. “This event marks a significant milestone in sim racing, bringing a new level of engagement and realism to fans. It’s a unique opportunity to bridge the virtual with the real-world racing excitement.”

Competitors in the tournament will vie for top positions on daily leaderboards, with extravagant prizes for podium finishers provided by Cooler Master, Acura, Honda Racing, and the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach. Participants must sign up in advance at the Cooler Master booth within the Lifestyle Expo.

Jim Michaelian, President & CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, “We’ve been eager to introduce a sim racing tournament at the Acura Grand Prix for several years and are delighted that Cooler Master has come on board with the capability to host a top-flight event. Their world-class simulators will surely enhance the experience for all our fans.”

For more details on the Dyn X Race Challenge and to sign up, visit Cooler Master Gaming Website.

