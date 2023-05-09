Convoy Named to CNBC’s Disruptor 50 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Digital Freight Network Recognized for Revolutionizing Trucking Industry with Sustainable and Efficient Platform

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Convoy, the leading digital freight network, announced today that it has been named to CNBC’s Disruptor 50 list for the fifth consecutive year. The annual list features private companies that have the potential to change industries and the world. This year’s list includes companies in sectors ranging from fintech and cybersecurity to transportation and healthcare.

Convoy has revolutionized the $800 billion trucking industry by providing a digital platform that connects shippers with carriers. With Convoy, shippers can instantly find and book trucking services at competitive rates, while carriers can easily find and accept job offers. One of the company’s most significant contributions to the freight industry has been its flexible drop-and-hook program, which streamlines the loading and unloading process by allowing drivers to pick up pre-loaded trailers and drop them off at designated locations.

Convoy’s drop-and-hook program uses predictive analytics and machine learning for the most efficient way of routing trailers to shippers across the nation. The program also decongests yards while improving driver productivity and throughput of volume at facilities. Convoy’s drop-and-hook program has been praised for its ability to reduce empty miles, which leads to lower emissions and fuel consumption.

“We’re honored to be named a CNBC Disruptor 50 for the fifth year in a row. A huge thank you to our customers, investors and team members,” said Dan Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Convoy. “We will continue to do everything we can to make trucking more efficient and sustainable for drivers and everyone involved.”

Since its founding in 2015, Convoy has raised more than $670 million in funding from investors such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and venture capital firms like Baillie Gifford, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity, Generation Investment Management, Capital G, Greylock Partners and Y Combinator. The company’s platform uses data analytics and machine learning to optimize routes and reduce waste, helping to lower the carbon footprint of the trucking industry. Convoy has also implemented safety measures, such as requiring carriers to have proper insurance and conducting background checks on drivers.

About Convoy

Convoy is the nation’s leading digital freight network. We move thousands of truckloads around the country each day through our optimized, connected network of carriers, saving money for shippers, increasing earnings for drivers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet. We use technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800B trucking industry, which generates over 87 million metric tons of wasted CO2 emissions from empty trucks. Fortune 500 shippers like Anheuser-Busch, P&G, Niagara, and Unilever trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets. For more, visit: convoy.com.

