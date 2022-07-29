Conversant Group Names Jason Anderson VP of Technology

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#conversantgroup–The advent of Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) has made cybersecurity more crucial than ever. Sophisticated hackers are selling their playbooks and creating searchable databases of what they steal. Cybersecurity defense and remediation efforts need to keep up and Conversant Group has hired Jason Anderson as Vice President of Technology to help lead Conversant’s cutting edge defense business staying one step ahead of the threat actors evolving strategies.

Anderson will oversee Conversant platforms and the technical controls and vendors the company uses in remediation efforts across both managed and professional services. He spent the last six years in leadership at Insight Corporation as Technology Director and Director of Managed Services.

“Jason is a seasoned and methodical technology and security practitioner with strong leadership skills, which is exactly what it takes to combat today’s threat landscape,” said Mark Grazman, President of Conversant Group. “His experience building world class technical platforms and infrastructure will help Conversant remain on the cutting edge of cybersecurity, and ultimately make our clients more secure.

Before joining Insight, Anderson spent seven years at Data-Link Corporation serving in four different roles, quickly elevating from Technical Support Engineer to Technology Director. He has experience leading overall maintenance and innovation of mission-critical services, which demanded high uptime and quick response to enable the business.

“Security has evolved since I began my career, but the goal has always been to keep customers operational with leading technology that is safe and secure,” said Anderson. “I’m eager to get to work with the Conversant team and use our technologies to support our clients and secure their systems and data.”

