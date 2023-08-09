Convergint To Acquire Peace of Mind Technology, Entering Audio-Visual Technology Market in Australia

Acquisition will bolster Convergint’s presence in Australia and APAC, expands audio-visual service capabilities to meet growing global demand

FORT MYERS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration, today announced plans to acquire Peace of Mind Technology (POMT), a leading, Sydney-based provider of audio-visual, workspace and communications technology solutions. This acquisition marks Convergint’s entry into the audio-visual (AV) market in Australia, greatly expanding the company’s vertical expertise and key service capabilities in Australia.





Founded in 1996, POMT provides innovative audio-visual and workspace design, strategy, and technology solutions to customers across Australia. The company’s solutions bring together property, facilities, and information communications technology teams to create a seamless and unrivalled experience for the modern workplace. As global demand for scalable, user-friendly, and fully integrated audio-visual solutions continues to grow, this acquisition brings over 130 colleagues to Convergint, extending the company’s reach within this critical growth sector.

“We are thrilled to soon welcome the Peace of Mind Technology team to Convergint. POMT’s dedication to delivering excellent service aligns perfectly with Convergint’s commitment to always being our customers’ best service provider—and its cutting-edge solutions help to significantly strengthen our presence and vertical expertise across Australia and APAC,” said Tony Wang, CEO, APAC, Convergint. “POMT’s outstanding expertise will help Convergint benefit more customers in new corners in Australia and across Asia.”

“As demand for audio-visual solutions from Convergint continues to grow, this is a natural next step in expanding our capabilities to meet customers’ needs,” said Dean Monaghan, Managing Director, Oceania, Convergint.

Since 2021 and Convergint’s acquisition of Seal Telecom, Convergint has been working to build a global AV offering and has seen tremendous growth in the AV market. Convergint is able to offer an expansive range of solutions and capabilities positioning Convergint as a premier global partner for security, audio, video, and unified communication solutions.

“By joining forces with Convergint, we look forward to greatly expanding our combined reach both locally and across the APAC region. Integrating security, AV, and workplace technologies will create even more value for our clients—united with our shared commitment to delivering outstanding service and results”, said Jason Levine, Founder and CEO, POMT. “Leading POMT alongside Jeremy Pollak, we have ensured that culture, values and beliefs are at the foundation of our company, and we’re excited to now partner with Convergint—their unique and empowered culture aligns perfectly with ours.”

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Convergint’s ongoing commitment to building a fully global and industry-leading audio-visual service offering. We will continue to expand our AV expertise across the world—aligning with organizations that share our dedication to service and maintaining a dynamic culture”, said Denis Pozigun, Executive Director of Global AV, Convergint.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Convergint

Convergint is a $2.3 billion USD global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine’s Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 6 years, Convergint leads with over 9,000 colleagues and more than 200 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

