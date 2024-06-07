Convergint Gives Back Globally; Celebrates 23rd Annual Social Responsibility Day

400 Colleagues and Five Partners to Participate in Convergint’s Biggest STEP Up for Schools Initiative To-Date

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Convergint celebrates its 23rd Annual Convergint Social Responsibility Day, as nearly 10,000 colleagues across 220 global locations have the opportunity to spend the workday giving back to their local communities. This year’s efforts have resulted in a total payroll donation of more than $3 million and more than $500,000 in labor and equipment donations from Convergint colleagues, partners, and families. Additionally, 400 colleagues and partners will help complete the company’s largest STEP Up project to-date for the Douglas County School District in Castle Rock, Colorado.





In 2018, Convergint established its STEP Up for Schools Initiative to help strengthen school security. Through the program, Convergint provides free interior and exterior security system installations (including cybersecurity and fire systems), upgrades, and assessments to underserved schools all over the world. This year’s donation to the Douglas Country School District includes upgrades to a district property’s intrusion detection, mass notification, and surveillance systems. Convergint’s team will also provide environmental cleanup and infrastructure maintenance at the facility to support a safe and secure environment for students.

Additional STEP Up projects this year will take place in Atlanta, GA, Tualatin, OR, Cleveland, TX, Seattle, WA, Boise, ID, and Bangalore, India. To date, more than 100 STEP Up projects have been completed by Convergint and its partners.

“The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority for our district, and we’re excited to advance our security systems to include innovative, best-in-class solutions,” said Jolee Jones, DCSD Organizational Development and Experiential Learning Director. “We’re incredibly grateful to Convergint and its partners for their investment in our keeping our community safe.”

Since 2002, on the first Friday in June, Convergint closes for a full, paid workday so that colleagues may go out to serve in their communities through various service projects. Through initiatives aimed at giving back and creating impactful change in communities around the world, Convergint Social Responsibility Day strives to inspire all colleagues to surpass what they believe is possible.

“Convergint Social Responsibility Day allows our colleagues, families, and partners to demonstrate the power of our Values and Beliefs within their own neighborhoods. We’re proud that this effort has continued to grow every year and in fact, has spread across the entire security industry,” said Ann Fandozzi, CEO, Convergint. “This year’s STEP Up project for the Douglas County School District is our largest yet – and we hope to help as many schools as possible through this program. We encourage any school in need of a security upgrade to contact us directly.”

To learn more about Convergint’s STEP Up for Schools program and apply, visit: https://www.convergint.com/stepup/

About Convergint



Convergint is a 2.5 billion USD global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine’s Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 6 years, Convergint leads with over 10,000 colleagues and more than 220 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

