Convergint Celebrates 22nd Annual Day of Service; Colleagues Donate Time and Resources to Charitable Initiatives Across Europe

As Convergint Continues to Grow Its Global Footprint, Colleagues Around the World Will Spend June 9th Giving Back to Local Communities

EAST SUSSEX, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, more than 9,200 Convergint colleagues across 200+ global offices have the opportunity to give back to their communities as part of the company’s 22nd annual Convergint Social Responsibility Day. This year’s efforts resulted in a total donation of approximately $3 million in labor and equipment from the systems integrator’s global colleagues, partners, and families – surpassing 2022’s totals.

“Convergint Social Responsibility Day unites our global organisation – it’s inspiring to see the generosity and passion of Convergint Nation reflected around the world,” said Mike Duncan, Vice President of Global Accounts, Convergint. “From supporting beautification projects, to preparing meals to making much needed security upgrades – our colleagues across Europe are proud to donate their time and resources.”

Convergint Social Responsibility Day was launched in 2002 to reinforce the company’s ongoing commitment to service and supporting the local communities where colleagues live and work. This year, hundreds of colleagues in Europe will volunteer at schools, community centers, food banks, homeless shelters, and women’s organisations.

Local efforts benefitting organisations across Europe include:

Luxembourg Autism Foundation – Munshausen, Luxembourg

Hospice in the Weald – Tunbridge Wells, England

Whybridge Infant School – Essex, England

Drogheda Women’s and Children’s Refuge Centre CLG – Drogheda, Ireland

British Heart Foundation – London, England

Marymount Hospice – Cork, Ireland

“Convergint Social Responsibility Day started as a simple initiative – the goal was to empower our colleagues with the time and resources they need to have an impact on their local community,” said Laura Mueller, Chief Human Resources Officer, Convergint. “22 years later, as Convergint has grown, giving back is more important than ever – it’s what makes our culture so special. We’re proud to close our offices today so that thousands of Convergint colleagues around the world can donate their time and expertise where it’s needed most.”

About Convergint

Convergint is a $2.3 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine’s Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 5 years, Convergint leads with over 9,000 colleagues and more than 200 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

Contacts

Mary Parisi



203-612-0818



mary.parisi@convergint.com