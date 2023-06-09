Convergint Celebrates 22nd Annual Convergint Social Responsibility Day Globally, with Over $3 Million in Donations, Including Security Upgrades for Schools and Community Organizations

As Convergint Continues to Grow Its Global Footprint, Colleagues Will Spend June 9th Giving Back to Local Communities Around the World

FORT MYERS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, more than 9,200 Convergint colleagues across 200+ global offices have the opportunity to give back to their communities as part of the company’s 22nd annual Convergint Social Responsibility Day. This year’s efforts have resulted in a total donation of approximately $3 million in labor and equipment from the systems integrator’s global colleagues, partners, and families – surpassing 2022’s totals. Convergint colleagues in Denver, Colo., Atlanta, Ga., and Baltimore, Md. are also upgrading security systems at 32 schools as part of the company’s STEP Up program.

“Convergint Social Responsibility Day started as a simple initiative – the goal was to empower our colleagues with the time and resources they need to have an impact on their local community,” said Laura Mueller, Chief Human Resources Officer, Convergint. “22 years later, as Convergint has grown, giving back is more important than ever – it’s what makes our culture so special. We’re proud to close our offices today so that thousands of Convergint colleagues around the world can donate their time and expertise where it’s needed most.”

Convergint Social Responsibility Day was launched in 2002 to reinforce the company’s ongoing commitment to service and supporting the local communities where colleagues live and work. This year’s projects include installing security, fire, and life safety technology to protect schools and community centers, volunteering at wildlife rescues and animal care organizations, and supporting veteran service organizations.

Some additional local efforts and benefiting organizations include:

Joshua Christian Academy – Des Moines, Iowa

ALS in the Heartland – Omaha, Neb.

The Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Inc., Pasadena, Texas

Casa De Jaco – Valparaíso de Goiás, Brazil

Horses of Hope – Turner, Oregon

Butler County Special Education Interlocal School – Towanda, Kan.

KC Pet Project – Kansas City, Mo.

Villa Manuela – Barros Blancos, Uruguay

Neighbors Together – Charleston, S.C.

Sichuan Longqiao Black Bear Rescue Center – Longqiao, China

Long Island Adult Dayhab Program – Commack, NY

In 2018, Convergint established its STEP Up for Schools initiative to help strengthen school security. Working with underserved schools in communities around the world, Convergint and partners provide free interior and exterior security system installations, upgrades, and assessments—including cybersecurity, fire alarm services, physical security, and emergency communication—at no cost. To date, more than 100 security and life safety projects have been completed by Convergint and donated to schools through this program.

“This year, more than 40 local colleagues are upgrading the security system at a school in Halethorpe, Maryland that my children attended through 8th grade – the project is incredibly meaningful to me,” said Clint Felts, Technical Operations Manager, Convergint. “Convergint’s STEP Up program is enabling this donation of security equipment, installations and upgrades that will make our community safer.”

For more information about STEP Up, to see if your local school can participate, or to download free safety checklists and resources from Convergint, visit www.convergint.com/STEPUp.

About Convergint

Convergint is a $2.3 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine’s Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 5 years, Convergint leads with over 9,000 colleagues and more than 200 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

