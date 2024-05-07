Convergint Appoints Eric Jacobs as Chief Financial Officer

FORT MYERS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration, has appointed Eric Jacobs as its new Chief Financial Officer. Jacobs joins Convergint with extensive senior leadership experience in growth-oriented marketplace businesses. After nearly a decade as Convergint’s CFO, Alan Bergschneider will assist with this transition in an advisory role.





“I am thrilled to welcome Eric to Convergint as our Chief Financial Officer. Convergint is well-positioned for continued growth globally, and Eric’s extensive experience will serve as a strategic asset for our team,” said Ann Fandozzi, CEO, Convergint. “Our customers continue to demand innovative solutions for their most complex security challenges. Eric’s guidance will support us in achieving our business goals, while ensuring we deliver on our promise to be our customers’ best service provider.”

Jacobs has led accounting, finance, and other corporate functions for both private and publicly traded companies throughout his career. He formerly served as the Chief Financial Officer of RB Global, Wheels Up, and Dealertrack Technologies, where he played a pivotal role in each of their strategic growth initiatives. Jacobs also led Corporate Development for Cox Automotive. Before transitioning to operating company leadership roles, he practiced corporate law at O’Melveny & Myers LLP and was as an audit manager at KPMG LLP.

“I’m excited to join Convergint; the company’s reputation for exceptional company culture, investment in its colleagues, and dedication to customers has driven its admirable momentum and continued success,” said Eric Jacobs, Chief Financial Officer, Convergint. “We will continue to drive global growth and remain committed to innovation and exceptional customer service.”

About Convergint

Convergint is a $2.5 billion USD global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine’s Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 6 years, Convergint leads with over 10,000 colleagues and more than 220 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

