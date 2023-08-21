ControlUp Appoints Industry Leader and Visionary Jed Ayres as CEO as it Builds Category Leadership in the Digital Employee Experience Market

Former CEO and Co-Founder Asaf Ganot becomes executive chairman and product strategy lead

SAN JOSE, Calif. & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DEX—ControlUp, the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX), announced today the appointment of software transformational leader and channel industry visionary, Jed Ayres, as the company’s new CEO. The appointment comes as ControlUp continues to accelerate its revenue growth. Ayres will work in conjunction with Co-Founder and former CEO Asaf Ganot, who will take on the full-time executive chairman position and product strategy lead role.









Ayres brings to ControlUp a vast experience in leading multinational software organizations, successfully executing strong organic and inorganic growth strategies, building groundbreaking leadership teams, executing on strong partnership and expanding internationally. Most recently, Ayres served as CEO of IGEL, where he was instrumental in its acquisition by TA Associates and positioning it as a market leader. Prior to that, Ayres was responsible for the strong growth in category leader AppSense, and further successfully fulfilled positions with MCPc, MTM Technologies and GE Capital IT Solutions.

As the company’s co-founder, Ganot will assume the executive chairman position and lead the ControlUp product strategy efforts, continuing to position ControlUp as a leading DEX platform and further executing the company’s growth strategy. As an essential element of the company’s leadership team, Ganot will continue to pioneer the transformation of the digital employee experience market category that he started more than a decade ago.

“Jed’s proven leadership and success with channel-driven organizations will help us bring our cutting-edge technologies to a global audience of enterprise customers,” stated Asaf Ganot, executive chairman and co-founder of ControlUp. “I am looking forward to partnering with Jed to advance our strategy of delivering the best digital employee experience in the market.”

As CEO, Ayres expects to further expand the ControlUp leadership team and make investments to add global resources in an effort to build the company’s market share through a three-pronged focus on channel engagement, alliance partnerships and enterprise customer adoption.

“From the first line of code that Asaf wrote, the growth potential of ControlUp has been clear to the entire industry,” commented Jed Ayres, CEO of ControlUp. “The explosive market opportunity for an innovative DEX platform, paired with the company’s tremendous depth of resources available to drive global growth, positions ControlUp to become a software powerhouse with a multi-billion valuation potential. As we execute against a huge growth opportunity, I look forward to working with the talented ControlUp team to reach our full potential.”

ControlUp Board Director, and Founder and Chairman of JVP, Erel Margalit, welcomed the appointment and said, “The partnership between Jed’s go-to-market leadership and Asaf’s product vision in the Digital Employee Experience category will allow us to grow ControlUp in a very significant way in the international market and position it as a category leader in the emerging exciting space of DEX. Jed brings a broad experience of creating a vision and implementing it, in both the North American and the international markets. We expect Jed to bring that experience as ControlUp grows to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue in the next few years.”

“Together, Jed and Asaf are a powerful leadership team that will strengthen ControlUp’s position as a category leader,” said Roy Liao, ControlUp board member and principal at K1. “The combination of technological innovation and operational execution will play a pivotal role in expanding the company’s network of channel partners and accelerating customer adoption.”

Ayres assumes the role as ControlUp CEO effective today. More information can be found in his blog post.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

“Citrix and ControlUp have partnered together for many years to help customers monitor performance and user experience. We are excited to see Jed Ayres in this new role, because he has a track record of alliance partnering, innovation, industry trends and channel success that complements Citrix very well.”



– Sridhar Mullapudi, EVP and general manager, Citrix, Cloud Software Group

“As a Microsoft partner, ControlUp has been working for years with worldwide organizations to make sure that they can manage, monitor and optimize their Microsoft cloud solutions such as Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. The new CEO appointment of Jed Ayres, an industry innovator and disruptor with an excellent track record of delivery in the EUC market, is great news for the entire community.”



– Scott Manchester, director of product management, Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365

“I have collaborated with Jed for more than 20 years and witnessed his success in the growth and value transformation of five different companies. His ability to partner with innovative founders and accelerate their company growth and adoption is truly a unique gift.”



– Tarkan Maner, chief commercial officer, Nutanix; IGEL and Invicti board member; former Wyse and Nexenta CEO

“Jed has created thousands of believers through his servant leadership, vision and respect for all people. He transformed IGEL from a hardware to a subscription software company during very trying market conditions. That was very impressive and it is proof that executing on beliefs makes most anything possible.”



– Mark Templeton, chairman and director, Workspot, Inc. and board director, Nutanix

“We at LG have worked closely with Jed at IGEL with great success, seeing exponential engagement and customer outcomes, particularly in the healthcare and retail sectors. LG looks forward to further collaborations as Jed takes on the CEO role at ControlUp. I know that, together, we can have a high-value impact on making user experiences more productive, secure and engaging.”



– Phillip Johnson, sales director, LG Business Solutions USA

“As a ControlUp channel partner, we are pleased to see ControlUp enter a new growth phase with a leader who has been a channel supporter for years. We will continue to work together to bring our joint customers DEX solutions that solve their current challenges and help their companies scale.”



– Mike Quirin, partner, Alchemy Technology Group

“Like e360, ControlUp is committed to providing solutions that empower the modern workforce. We congratulate the ControlUp team on adding Jed to their leadership and look forward to furthering our engagement and embedding the ControlUp DEX platform as a core component of our solutions that support the future of work.”



– Mike Strohl, CEO and president, e360

“CPC is pleased to see ControlUp add a channel partner advocate like Jed as CEO. Jed’s commitment to channel enablement is second to none and the CPC team is excited to further engage with ControlUp as we help our mutual customers power remote work with increased security, visibility and monitoring for the brilliant DEX that keeps employees productive.”



– Bruce Poor, president of business development, Computer Products Corporation (CPC)

“The need from our customers across the UK for a comprehensive DEX platform that empowers IT teams to support users faster and better is extremely relevant. We are thrilled to see Jed join this innovative team and look forward to working with the rest of Control Up to accelerate their success and continue to meet customer requirements.”



– Peter Ely, head of modern workplace, Bytes Software Services

“We are pleased to support ControlUp’s efforts in EMEA and see the company expand its business. As a leading distributor and training partner for Microsoft and Citrix solutions in Europe, our customers have growing requirements for feature-rich DEX solutions. We are here to work closely with Jed and the rest of the ControlUp team to bring solutions that improve our customers’ digital experiences.”



– Hermann Ramacher, managing partner, ADN Distribution GmbH

“As ControlUp continues its expansion into the APAC market, Insentra is eager to further engage with Jed and the team to help our joint partners and their customers build better desktop experiences. Together, we will help our mutual partners and their clients simplify the management of complex workspace environments.”



– Ronnie Altit, CEO, Insentra

About ControlUp

ControlUp helps IT resolve desktop issues faster, prevent tickets, and reduce spend by delivering a Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Fabric built for IT teams’ challenges such as troubleshooting complex workspaces, support tickets, and flat budgets. With ControlUp, organizations minimize time spent troubleshooting with context-rich data and reporting, proactively identify problems while automating solutions before tickets are submitted, and consolidate tools into a single, easy-to-use web app. Learn more at www.controlup.com.

