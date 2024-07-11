Continuous Improvement Veteran Florin Larion Joins Intervala as Director of Operational Excellence

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#continuousimprovement—Intervala LLC, a premier full-service electronics manufacturing services provider, today announced that Florin Larion, an accomplished lean and continuous improvement leader, has been named corporate director of operational excellence. In this role, Florin is responsible for advancing a culture of continuous improvement throughout Intervala’s business and using Lean methodologies and tools to achieve companywide process-related improvements and strategic objectives.





Florin joined Intervala from AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation, bringing nearly 20 years of Lean practitioner experience within the global manufacturing arena. He previously held continuous improvement management roles and led Lean initiatives for Knoll Inc., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., NCR Corporation, Flextronics International Ltd., Corning Cable Systems, and Danaher Corporation, among other U.S.-based and global manufacturers. Florin holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of Cluj and is a Lean Six Sigma master black belt, certified DMAIC Six Sigma black belt and recognized kaizen sensei.

“Our unrelenting commitment to operational excellence is a key element of Intervala’s culture and promise to always provide our customers with the smartest solutions to achieve their organizational goals,” said Teresa Huber, president and CEO. “We are excited to welcome another high-caliber professional such as Florin to the Intervala team and look forward to him applying his extensive lean and continuous improvement expertise to further facilitate companywide process-related improvements and strategic objectives for the benefit of our customers.”

About Intervala

Intervala tailors intelligent manufacturing solutions to each customer’s unique requirements. We are a full-service manufacturer of complex, high-performance printed circuit board assemblies, cables and electromechanical systems for global customers in the medical, industrial and defense industries. Inspired by a customer-focused culture, our team draws on decades of experience to bring a fresh approach to problem-solving by combining turnkey manufacturing capabilities, a full suite of engineering expertise, new product introduction and global supply chain management to deliver smart, innovative solutions. Intervala has manufacturing operations in the Pittsburgh and Boston areas. To learn more, visit intervala.com.

