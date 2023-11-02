Home Business Wire Continuing a valuable partnership: GDCA Inc. and SMART Embedded Computing extend agreement...
Continuing a valuable partnership: GDCA Inc. and SMART Embedded Computing extend agreement to provide support for legacy embedded products

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GDCA Inc., a California-based company that specializes in equipment manufacturing of legacy-embedded computer equipment, announced the extension of its manufacturing license deal with SMART Embedded Computing, a supplier of embedded computing solutions for telecom, industrial and military applications.




GDCA previously completed the transfer of more than fifty (50) end-of-life VME, COM Express, and ATCA products from SMART Embedded Computing. The newly expanded arrangement increases the product models supported by GDCA’s lifecycle assurance services providing customers of these legacy products with a path for longer term support.

“Our two companies have a long history of providing support for end-of-life products, and this extended agreement reaffirms the trust SMART Embedded Computing has placed in us to offer continued support for a larger number of legacy products,” said Ethan Plotkin, CEO of GDCA.

“We’re committed to continuing to meet the needs of our long-time customers of our legacy products,” said Tom Nallen, vice president of operations and supply chain for SMART Embedded Computing. “This extended agreement with GDCA enables us to stand by our commitments to those customers.”

Following the transfer in August 2022 and again in February 2023, SMART Embedded Computing notified all affected customers, directing them to GDCA for any new purchase or services requests.

About GDCA Inc.

GDCA services the customers of legacy products. These are products that have become a burden for embedded board and system OEMs to continue supporting. With OEM authorization, we acquire and reverse engineer boards piece by piece, while protecting our partners’ intellectual property and providing our customers with the full support that they need. Since its founding in 1987, GDCA has served as a legacy equipment manufacturer and a second source of supply for more than 2,500 companies worldwide.

GDCA’s PLM+methodology provides long-term customer support and sustainment for end-of-life COTS and custom embedded computer boards and systems. It does this by using OEM-authorized intellectual property to offer legacy manufacturing, lifecycle planning, lifecycle assurance and legacy engineering. GDCA offers an alternative to traditional obsolescence management, providing long-term support and sustainment for our customers’ critical embedded legacy products.

For more information regarding GDCA’s services, visit https://www.gdca.com/.

Find GDCA at upcoming events!

