Contexture Upgrades to Unified HIE Technology Platform for Improved Interoperability in Arizona and Colorado

Contexture HIE will transition to a single platform across states to support participants in delivering improved quality and outcomes of care

DENVER & PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Contexture, the largest health information organization in the western U.S. serving Arizona and Colorado, today announced plans to transition to a unified technology platform for all its health information exchange (HIE) markets. Contexture will upgrade all HIE participants to the customized, end-to-end HIE solution powered by industry leading healthcare data and analytics technology provider Health Catalyst, Inc. (“Health Catalyst,” Nasdaq: HCAT). The transition will begin in 2023 and will be complete in 2025.

Contexture HIE provides seamless, real-time health data exchange for thousands of healthcare organizations serving approximately 28 million patients across the region. The integration to a single technology platform for Arizona and Colorado will equip Contexture HIE participants with improved system performance and enhanced functionality to support them in promoting patient health. By enabling a streamlined regional HIE connection, Contexture will also better support government agencies and national participants through multi-state reporting and analytics.

“Transitioning to a single, unified technology platform across our HIE markets will enhance our ability to provide improved, cohesive, actionable and readily accessible data in a platform that is adaptable to the ever-evolving health information technology landscape,” said Melissa Kotrys, CEO of Contexture. “This move ensures our participants will have the information they need to make critical decisions that improve the quality and outcomes of care.”

The announcement comes after more than a year’s time evaluating leading HIE technology vendors and signifies an expansion of the longstanding partnership between the two organizations and their shared commitment to improving healthcare outcomes. As Contexture’s current HIE platform partner in Colorado, Health Catalyst has a deep understanding of Contexture’s operating environment, technology and security responsibilities, as well as a proven national track record of system stability, security and functionality.

When the transition is complete, the unified Contexture HIE platform will provide multiple benefits to participants, including:

Improved data exchange capabilities: The platform will provide greater electronic health record (EHR) interoperability and data management. Additionally, faster, more reliable data exchange between healthcare providers will make it easier to access patient information and coordinate care.

The platform will provide greater electronic health record (EHR) interoperability and data management. Additionally, faster, more reliable data exchange between healthcare providers will make it easier to access patient information and coordinate care. Enhanced security and protection : Contexture takes seriously its commitment to protecting the security and privacy of patient information and the new platform will offer even stronger safeguards against unauthorized access or breaches.

: Contexture takes seriously its commitment to protecting the security and privacy of patient information and the new platform will offer even stronger safeguards against unauthorized access or breaches. Greater flexibility: The new platform will provide improved system performance, allowing for more flexibility and scalability so Contexture can adapt to changing healthcare needs and technologies.

The new platform will provide improved system performance, allowing for more flexibility and scalability so Contexture can adapt to changing healthcare needs and technologies. Enhanced user-experience: Concurrent with the platform transition, all Contexture HIE participants will move to an upgraded HIE portal in 2025. The portal will deliver a simplified user experience, especially in patient and clinical searches, and patient matching.

“This transition is a testament to our commitment to advancing healthcare through technology and innovation,” said Kotrys. “We believe that it will help to improve the quality of care for patients in our region, while also increasing efficiency and reducing costs for the healthcare system. We are excited and optimistic about the road ahead and appreciate the dedication and collaboration of our incredible participants and partners in Arizona and Colorado.”

In the coming weeks and months, Contexture will work directly with stakeholders to provide detailed information and timelines and to promote a smooth transition process.

ABOUT CONTEXTURE

Contexture is a nonprofit, regional organization that provides strategic, technical and administrative support to communities committed to advancing health through information sharing. With headquarters in Denver and Phoenix, Contexture is the largest health information organization in the western United States. Its mission is to advance individual and community health and wellness through the delivery of actionable information and analysis. Learn more at contexture.org. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Innsena for Contexture



Desiree Lindsay



desireelindsay@innsena.com