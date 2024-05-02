Contexture and Quality Health Network Announce Affiliation

Western U.S.’s Largest Health Information Exchange Continues Growth





DENVER & PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Contexture and Quality Health Network (QHN) are excited to announce their affiliation to unify health information exchange (HIE) in Colorado. This affiliation will result in the integration of staff, technology and operations as part of Contexture, enabling the combined organization to bring extensive expertise to communities across Colorado and Arizona.

Contexture and QHN enable HIE in different regions of Colorado, in addition to Contexture’s HIE in Arizona. Both organizations have partnered well in the past, advancing HIE in areas such as data sharing between networks, program partnerships and solutions. The affiliation will more efficiently build upon and expand these successes. “When Contexture and QHN began the affiliation process, we realized just how vital this coming together would be for the state of Colorado and beyond,” said Melissa Kotrys, CEO of Contexture. “Our participants desire more than standard HIE services to meet their organizational objectives, and by affiliating with QHN, Contexture will continue to enhance our solution offerings to keep up with essential community health needs.

Kotrys continued, “Contexture strives to be the health data and exchange infrastructure of the future, and by affiliating with QHN, our organizations will continue to build upon our shared successes in providing health information to providers and the people they care for across Colorado, Arizona, and other regions. We’re eager to continue this journey towards a more unified health data utility.”

“Affiliating with Contexture is an important step forward for QHN’s participants as we work to provide the best possible HIE services, putting data into the hands of care providers when they need it,” said Marc Lassaux, QHN Executive Director and CEO. “Our team is excited to provide enhanced services tailored to the needs of the medical, behavioral and social service providers we serve.”

As the largest HIE in the western U.S., Contexture drives health data interoperability for Arizona and Colorado. QHN, as a Contexture affiliate, brings strong expertise in serving rural providers and care teams with unique challenges in complex healthcare landscapes. The combined organization is better positioned to serve its participants, compete for national opportunities and meet federal policy changes. This includes leveraging and expanding work by Contexture and QHN, enabling new solutions that include analytics, reporting functions and social determinants of health.

Looking forward, Contexture and QHN are committed to continuing their shared mission of serving local communities.

The exploration of an affiliation was announced in August 2023, and after completing the exploratory and due diligence process, the boards of directors from both organizations approved the affiliation in late April. The organizations will continue to keep participants and other stakeholders informed as the affiliation and related integration process advances.

Contexture is a nonprofit, regional organization that provides strategic, technical and administrative support to communities committed to advancing health through information sharing. With headquarters in Denver and Phoenix, Contexture is the largest health information organization in the western United States. Its mission is to advance individual and community health and wellness through the delivery of actionable information and analysis. Learn more at contexture.org. Follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

QHN is an award-winning, not-for-profit community partnership established in 2004 to facilitate the availability of information to optimize the health of our communities. Our unique technologies help our network participants securely exchange information to enhance care coordination and identify those at risk so that efforts can be focused where they’re needed most. www.qualityhealthnetwork.org

Contacts

Contexture Media Contact:

Jeff Weil



Vice President of Marketing jeff.weil@contexture.org

QHIN Media Contact:

Charity Meinhart



Marketing and Communications Manager CMeinhart@QualityHealthNetwork.org