Contentsquare Appoints Gabriel (Gabe) Benavides as Global Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned leader driving revenue growth joins global leader in Digital Experience Analytics

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Contentsquare, a global leader in Digital Experience Analytics, today announced the appointment of Gabriel (Gabe) Benavides as Global Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).





Reporting to CEO & Founder Jonathan Cherki, Gabe will be responsible for leading Contentsquare’s global revenue-generation strategy and will oversee the company’s continued expansion in North America and globally.

Gabe is a seasoned sales executive who brings more than 25 years of enterprise revenue, global customer engagement and go-to-market experience to Contentsquare. Gabe most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer, at Medallia, a leading experience management software platform. During his ten year tenure at Medallia, he helped scale the sales organization and accelerate the company’s expansion into new markets and industries. Prior to Medallia, Gabe held senior sales positions at Oracle and Hitachi Data Systems.

“Gabe’s track record of success and proven ability to lead top-performing teams, coupled with his extensive background in the tech and data industry, make him the perfect addition to our team,” said Jonathan Cherki, Founder & CEO of Contentsquare. “I’m delighted to welcome Gabe to the team and look forward to collaborating with him as we scale our business and continue to drive Contentsquare’s growth and success.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining such a stellar team with an incredibly compelling vision,” said Gabe Benavides. “Throughout my career I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative power of technology and Contentsquare’s potential is immense. Companies of every size need to operate with incredible speed and efficiency while designing & delivering outstanding experiences. In today’s world, holistic experience analytics & instant intelligence are the cornerstones to business transformation. Contentsquare’s mission to enable every company with these capabilities while keeping the human experience at the core is personally inspiring. I’m really looking forward to playing a key part in the acceleration.”

In December 2023, Contentsquare announced it had completed its acquisition of leading Product Analytics Platform Heap. The company’s largest acquisition to date, it brings together two distinct but complementary categories of analytics, strengthening Contentsquare’s position as market leader in both digital experience and product analytics, and offering clients a competitive edge in an increasingly data-driven business landscape.

