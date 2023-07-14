Content Catalyst Rebrands Analyst Research Platform, Publish Interactive

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Publish Interactive is the flagship publishing software created by technology specialist Content Catalyst and used by analyst firms to launch subscriber portals that maximise the value of their research.









Publish Interactive was united with its parent company under the Content Catalyst brand during a recent brand refresh and website redesign.

The change enables Content Catalyst to move forward with plans for growth under one brand and with a website that showcases its full capabilities and the impact of its partnerships.

Daniel Lord had the idea for Content Catalyst in 2003 while working as a Senior Market Research Analyst. Like other analysts, he manually created resources such as market models, conceptual diagrams, and exhibits. It occurred to him that his customers must also manually reformat research.

Daniel believed he could use technology to automate aspects of his job, reducing the manual burden on analysts and increasing the value of research. More than two decades later, Content Catalyst remains privately owned with a team of expert analysts, technologists, and client success managers.

Content Catalyst helps analyst research firms to expand and deepen their customer relationships by making their research products and services easier to discover, reuse and share with customers while providing usage analytics that helps grow their business.

Daniel Lord said, “For over two decades, we’ve helped our partners to maximise the impact of their insight through technology, and we remain committed to this mission.”

“With our new look and refreshed branding, we’re looking forward to helping even more analyst firms to leverage technology to create first-class subscriber experiences.”

About Content Catalyst

Content Catalyst is the first-choice technology partner for ambitious analyst research firms. Using our technology, publishers of analyst reports and data can launch subscriber portals that maximise the value of their insights and drive revenues.

Innovative workflow tools allow users to engage with analyst insight whilst sophisticated licensing controls ensure that intellectual property is protected.

Our pioneering Active Insight Management approach boosts performance across author workflow, content and data delivery and subscriber management.

Clients are thought leaders and data providers in diverse industries such as energy, electronics, life sciences and tech.

The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, UK.

Contacts

Edwin Bailey



Edwin.bailey@contentcatalyst.com

+44 (0) 44 1223 617 322