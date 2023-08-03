Content Catalyst Publishes Whitepaper Exploring the Opportunities and Implications of Generative AI on Analyst Firms

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a new whitepaper, ‘Exploring productivity in the age of Generative AI’, specialist technology provider Content Catalyst shares the top things that Analyst firms should consider when investing in Generative AI technologies.





The report explores seven ways analyst firms could use Generative AI to improve analyst productivity and engage subscribers:

1. Automate mundane, repetitive tasks and redeploy analysts to revenue-generating tasks

2. Enhance creativity and innovation through faster knowledge retrieval

3. Content creation and curation tools engage subscribers

4. Subscriber personalisation across multiple channels

5. Virtual assistants and customer support enhance subscriber experience

6. Data analysis and decision-making accelerated

7. Improve collaboration and knowledge-sharing among analysts

As well as exploring how analyst firms can leverage the benefits of Generative AI to increase revenue, Content Catalyst investigates the potential risks it presents to analyst firms’ Intellectual Property (IP) and customer relationships.

Daniel Lord, Content Catalyst Founder, said, “With generative AI, there is vast potential to reimagine all aspects of an analyst research firm and to shape its future services. But the quality analyst firm will also have questions about the risks of using this technology.

Some of these risks can be mitigated by human supervision of the AI, i.e. having analysts review results. But unless the analyst firm restructures its team to prioritise this, customers could experience slower turnaround times than they would otherwise expect from using the technology.”

Access ‘Exploring Productivity in the Age of Generative AI’ here.

About Content Catalyst

Founded in 2003 in Cambridge, UK, Content Catalyst is the first-choice technology partner for analyst research firms. Clients are thought leaders and data providers in diverse industries such as energy, electronics, life sciences and tech.

Using its technology, publishers of analyst reports and data can launch subscriber portals that maximise the value of their insights and drive revenues. Content Catalyst’s pioneering Active Insight Management approach boosts performance across author workflow, content and data delivery and subscriber management. Innovative workflow tools allow users to engage with analyst insight whilst sophisticated licensing controls protect intellectual property.

