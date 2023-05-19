<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Contemporary artist TETSUTARO KAMATANI, managed by Qualite, to participate in the Chelsea...
Business Wire

Contemporary artist TETSUTARO KAMATANI, managed by Qualite, to participate in the Chelsea Flower Show

di Business Wire

The art of 80,000 flies that will eventually decay

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Up-and-Coming Japanese Contemporary Artist, KAMATANI TETSUTARO

Exhibiting the Spirit of Zen at the traditional Chelsea Flower Show

The art of 80,000 flies that will eventually decay


Called “Moss man” by the Queen ElizabethⅡ, the Eight-time Gold Award winner Dr. Ishihara, who is an integral part of the Chelsea Flower Show, will tackle the theme of biophilic in 2023. The Biophilic Garden features a tea room by Kengo Kuma, one of Japan’s leading world-class architects, and the tea room is decorated by Tetsutaro Kamatani, a contemporary artist based in Japan and Boston.

“80,000 Flies Combine New Views of Nature and Aesthetics”

When you look at Kamatani’s work, you will see something that shines and wriggles countless times behind a jet-black background like a glass surface. There are 80,000 flies trapped inside.

Kamatani believes that symbiosis with nature is not about creating a comfortable nature, but when the dichotomous framework of “nature and human beings,” “living things and inanimate things,” “life and death,” “beauty and ugliness,” and so on, which people have set up on their own, are expressed in a single painting in such a way that they become meaningless, a new “beauty” is created through the fusion of human beings and nature. When a new “beauty” emerges, people may face nature and become aware of their oneness with nature for the first time. This is the combination of a new view of nature and a new sense of beauty. Kamatani’s work does not end there. The fly is hardened with resin, and the screen will eventually crack and crumble from the inside. However, Kamatani publishes this process as NFT art. This work is an attempt to express the spirit of Japanese “wabi-sabi,” which takes a positive view of all things that decay with time, in a tangible form using NFT technology. In addition, the work expresses “real and digital” and “the passage of time that cannot be expressed by AI.

Chelsea Flower Show : 23-27 May 2023

https://www.rhs.org.uk/shows-events/rhs-chelsea-flower-show-2023
Kamatani’s show schedule: 22(Reception day), 23 & 27 May 2023 (*Interview is available with a prior contact)

KAMATANI TETSUTARO

Just as the Habsburgs (1273-) gave patronage to artists such as Joseppe Arcimboldo, Albrecht Dürer, and other masters, Kamatani similarly received patronage for his activities in the United States from Archduke Geza von Habsburg. Grand Duke Geza is a contemporary art professional who served as the European Chairman of Christie’s Auctions for more than 20 years.

On the recommendation of the Grand Duke, he has signed a contract with PELLAS GALLERY in Boston (2020-2023), which is managed by PELLAS IV, one of the world’s most prestigious collectors. All of his works are owned by private collectors and companies around the world, and the waiting list is always more than 40 people with a three-year wait.

https://www.tetsutarokamatani.com/

Contacts

Press Contact:

Qualité Co., Ltd. / Shiori Kato shiorikato@me.com +81 (0)90 4545 5839

Articoli correlati

Airbyte No-Code Builder Revolutionizes Data Integrations, Creates Connectors in Just Minutes

Business Wire Business Wire -
Helps users create custom connectors for data pipelines, accelerates data integration projectsSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DataConnectors--Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open-source...
Continua a leggere

Skyflow launches Skyflow GPT Privacy Vault

Business Wire Business Wire -
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Today, Skyflow, the data privacy vault company, unveiled Skyflow GPT Privacy Vault, a robust privacy solution...
Continua a leggere

RADIUS GLOBAL INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed...

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Airbyte No-Code Builder Revolutionizes Data Integrations, Creates Connectors in Just Minutes

Business Wire