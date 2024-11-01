Consumer Cellular Announces New Barbie™ Flip Phone

Top-rated wireless carrier unveils cute, customizable phone for the young and young at heart.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consumer Cellular, the most awarded brand for wireless customer service by J.D. Power, has announced that the new Barbie Phone from HMD will be available in-store and online starting today, Friday, November 1st.









“Barbie has been such a transformative brand and entertainment platform, and we can’t wait to bring the first and only Barbie device to our customers and their loved ones,” said Ed Evans, Consumer Cellular CEO. “Whether you’re looking to make a fun statement or simply wanting to cut down on your screen time, the Barbie Phone is for you.”

Starting today, Consumer Cellular customers will be able to pick up their new real-life, full-size Barbie Phone and activate it instantly. The fabulous device is available on Consumer Cellular plans starting as low as $20/mo.

The Barbie Phone includes plenty of bright pink personality and flair — a custom operating system, Barbie games, a bestie button, and a bevy of stickers, jewels and other accessories to decorate and completely personalize your phone, all in the classic Barbie pink color. Free of onboard social media apps, the Barbie Phone is a great fit for young people who need a first phone or free spirits who are ready to detox a bit from online activity.

The HMD Barbie Flip Phone retails for an affordable $129, and Consumer Cellular customers will have exclusive, easy setup access beginning November 1 through physical retail locations, consumercellular.com/shopping/details/barbie_phone/details, and through nationwide call centers. Barbie Phones purchased elsewhere can activate their phone on Consumer Cellular’s network starting November 1 by calling Consumer Cellular or visiting one of their retail stores.

For images of the HMD Barbie Flip Phone, see here.

About Human Mobile Devices

We are Human Mobile Devices, and we start by tuning into what people really want. Our consumers are passionate about the planet, often feel swamped by digital overload, and are keeping a close eye on their budget. That’s why we are thrilled to be Europe’s largest smartphone maker, championing repair-at-home phones, and a go-to for much needed digital time out. Coming this year, you can expect to see a new portfolio of Human Mobile Devices original mobile devices, as well as Nokia phones and exciting new partnerships. For further information, see www.hmd.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About Consumer Cellular

Consumer Cellular is the top-rated wireless provider that provides cell phones and no-contract service plans primarily to those 50+. Founded over 25 years ago on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to the safety and convenience of cellular service, they have become well known for their 100% U.S.-based, award-winning customer support. Consumer Cellular has been honored by J.D. Power as #1 in Customer Service among Value MVNOs, 17 Times in a Row, making it the Most Awarded Brand for wireless customer service. In 2024, the company was also ranked #1 in network coverage and customer satisfaction among wireless carriers from ACSI. Based on 2024 ACSI® Survey of customers rating their own Wireless Service Provider. ACSI and its logo are registered trademarks of the American Customer Satisfaction Index LLC. Learn more at www.theacsi.org. Additionally, the company has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list 12 times. The company has been an approved AARP Provider for over 14 years and offers AARP members exclusive discounts on service. The Scottsdale, AZ. based company is privately held with 2985 employees and utilizes the nation’s largest voice and data networks, which cover 99 percent of the U.S. population. Consumer Cellular’s wireless phones and plans are sold nationwide at leading retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as directly to consumers at ConsumerCellular.com or (888) 345-5509. For J.D. Power 2022 Wireless Customer Care Mobile Virtual Network Operator Study award information, visit jdpower.com/awards. For cellphone tutorials, features, applications, and company news, connect with Consumer Cellular on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

