Consumer Cellular Announces Appointment of Elizabeth Hunter as Chief Operations Officer

T-Mobile and AT&T vet brings over twenty-five years of experience in digital transformation and organizational change.

With nearly three decades of experience in the technology, telecommunications, and wireless industries, Elizabeth brings her wealth of experience in product management to Consumer Cellular. Specifically, she will focus on CCI owned retail, national retail, product management, and distribution.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to Consumer Cellular,” said Ed Evans, Consumer Cellular Chairman and CEO. “We’re fortunate to have someone with as much experience and knowledge in the technology and wireless space as Elizabeth does joining our leadership team. I have deep respect and admiration for her and the impactful work she’s led throughout her career, and I am excited to see how she helps us elevate our continued commitment to providing quality customer service to all of our customers.”

Prior to joining Consumer Cellular, Hunter was the Senior Vice President of Technology and Senior Vice President of Technology Strategy Implementation while at T-Mobile, leading digital transformation, product management, and information technology functions, as well as heading the integrations of the $26B Sprint merger and the $1.5B MetroPCS merger. Elizabeth led merger integration and customer experience while at AT&T, and held a variety of roles in corporate development and technology at Dobson Communications. Elizabeth is a champion of women in STEM and serves on the boards of IGNITE Worldwide and the Girl Scouts of Western Washington.

“As someone with a passion for all things wireless, telecommunications and piecing together solutions to create a more seamless customer experience, joining Consumer Cellular is a perfect and exciting next step,” said Elizabeth Hunter, Consumer Cellular Chief Operations Officer. “I look forward to growing our operations and supporting our teams as we work to provide valuable, reliable service to millions of customers nationwide.”

Consumer Cellular is the top-rated wireless provider that provides cell phones and no-contract service plans primarily to those 50+. Founded over 25 years ago on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to the safety and convenience of cellular service, they have become well known for their 100% U.S.-based, award-winning customer support. Consumer Cellular has been honored by J.D. Power as #1 in Customer Service among Value MVNOs, 17 Times in a Row, making it the Most Awarded Brand for wireless customer service. Additionally, the company has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list 12 times. The company has been an approved AARP Provider for over 14 years and offers AARP members exclusive discounts on service. The Scottsdale, AZ. based company is privately held with 2985 employees and utilizes the nation’s largest voice and data networks, which cover 99 percent of the U.S. population. Consumer Cellular’s wireless phones and plans are sold nationwide at leading retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as directly to consumers at ConsumerCellular.com or (888) 345-5509. For J.D. Power 2022 Wireless Customer Care Mobile Virtual Network Operator Study award information, visit jdpower.com/awards. For cellphone tutorials, features, applications, and company news, connect with Consumer Cellular on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

