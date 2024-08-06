Construction of Metronet’s $24M Waterloo Fiber-Optic Network Passes Midpoint

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Construction of Metronet’s $24 million fiber-optic network in Waterloo is now more than halfway completed, with thousands of Waterloo residents and businesses already able to subscribe to symmetrical multi-gigabit internet service, the company announced today.





Residential customers in Waterloo can now enjoy speeds of up to five gigabits per second, while business customers can access speeds of up to ten gigabits per second. Full completion of the project is expected in early 2025, at which time Waterloo will join the ranks of the nation’s leading cities as a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet.

“Metronet is thrilled to continue delivering access to our ultrafast, fiber-optic technology in Waterloo as construction progresses,” said Ben Ruzick, Metronet Regional Vice President. “Our unique construction model provides service to more residents faster, connecting them as soon as their neighborhood is complete. As we advance in Waterloo, many have already experienced the life-changing impact of multi-gigabit speeds. Consumers no longer have to wait for their internet to catch up when their internet provider is planning how to stay three steps ahead, leveling up the online experience. We look forward to seeing how Waterloo continues to transform as our teams progress.”

Residents and businesses interested in Metronet services may visit www.metronet.com/ia/waterloo to learn more and receive construction updates.

As construction progresses, Waterloo residents will continue to see Metronet trucks throughout the area. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

Metronet is hiring local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Waterloo area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

About Metronet:

Metronet is PCMag‘s “Fastest Major ISP” for 2023 and 2024, providing multi-gigabit internet service to homes and businesses in cities like Colorado Springs, Des Moines, Indianapolis, Lexington, Norfolk, Tallahassee and more than 300 other communities across 17 states. Expanding its fiber-optic network in more than 90 communities at any one time, Metronet has become the country’s largest and fastest growing privately owned fiber-to-the-home company. More information on the Evansville, Ind.-based company can be found at metronet.com.

