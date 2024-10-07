Constellium Partners with ISN® for Contractor Management in North America

Constellium to leverage ISNetworld® to help standardize contractor safety and compliance

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced that Constellium has selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. ISN will assist Constellium with streamlining all aspects of its contractor management processes in North America, including online training, badging and scanning at its sites, and Training Qualifications (TQ).





“At Constellium, safety, sustainability and operational excellence are our top priorities, and ISNetworld gives us the resources to uphold these values with greater efficiency,” said Barry Brown, North American Director of Nonmetals Procurement at Constellium. “This partnership helps ensure our contractors meet rigorous safety standards, enabling us to maintain our focus on innovation and delivering high-performance aluminium products to our customers.”

Headquartered in Paris, France, Constellium develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Many of the company’s innovations are now standards for the entire aluminium industry, bringing improved performance, enhanced manufacturability and eco-efficiency.

“We’re proud to partner with Constellium as it continues to prioritize safety and sustainability in its operations,” said Brittany Sizemore, Vice President at ISN. “ISNetworld will support Constellium’s mission by providing the tools they need to manage contractor compliance and help ensure safe, efficient operations at its North American sites.”

About ISN



ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 80,000+ active contractors and supplier customers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld, a global online contractor and supplier management platform that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About Constellium



Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €7.2 billion of revenue in 2023.



www.constellium.com

