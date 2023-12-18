Constellation and Pulsate Partner to Deliver Enhanced Relationship Banking Capabilities Through The Mobile Channel to Constellation Digital Banking Platform Users

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudnative–Leading cloud-native digital banking services provider Constellation Digital Partners (Constellation) announced a reseller partnership with Pulsate, to provide users of the Constellation Digital Banking platform with access to Pulsate’s mobile-first, personalized member engagement platform.





The Constellation Digital Banking platform is designed to make it easier for community financial institutions to connect to fintechs. By leveraging open architecture, the platform provides community FIs with the flexibility to customize their own fintech solutions and gain more control over their technology roadmaps, streamlining the transition to digital banking and ensuring that their customers and members receive the personalized experiences that they deserve.

Pulsate’s platform helps Constellation Digital Banking platform users extend the value of their technology investment by driving engagement through the online and mobile channels via real-time, proactive, personalized, relevant communications to members, delivered at the right time and the right place. Pulsate’s platform helps financial institutions deepen digital relationships, so their customers think of them first when they have a financial need.

“As credit unions work to become members’ primary banking partner, it is essential that they meet those members where they prefer to operate – within the mobile channel,” said Sarah Martin, CEO at Pulsate. “Constellation and Pulsate share a vision of supporting true relationship banking beyond the branch, within the digital environment. As such, Constellation is a perfect partner for us to work with to help credit unions modernize the way that they communicate with their members.”

“At our core, Constellation is about helping credit unions develop and realize a technology vision that will help them thrive in today’s digital banking environment,” said Kris Kovacs, Founder and CEO of Constellation. “To achieve this, we are committed to providing credit unions with access to the latest technology and the flexibility to configure their digital banking experiences in the way that resonates best with their individual members. We are excited to partner with Pulsate as their platform is proven to help financial institutions communicate more effectively with their members, driving engagement and fostering stronger relationships over time.”

About Pulsate

Pulsate is a mobile-first, personalized member engagement platform. The platform enables customers to optimize revenue and engagement through their digital channels with data-driven personalized, localized, and relevant mobile marketing communications. Pulsate works with over 270 credit unions and community banks reaching 20 million consumers. To learn more please visit www.pulsatehq.com.

About Constellation

Constellation Digital Partners is a leading provider of digital banking solutions that enable credit unions to deliver a unique and customized digital banking experience to their members. Constellation’s patented, open development platform allows credit unions to pursue innovative fintech services at the pace of their individual digital strategy. For more information, visit www.constellation.coop.

Contacts

Derek Howard



For Constellation



derek@williammills.com

678-781-7215

Augusta Bauknight



For Pulsate



augusta@williammills.com

678-781-7214