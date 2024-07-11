Home Business Wire Consolidated Communications to Release Second Quarter 2024 Earnings on Aug. 6
Business Wire

Consolidated Communications to Release Second Quarter 2024 Earnings on Aug. 6

di Business Wire

MATTOON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consolidated Communications (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the “Company”) will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, Aug. 6 before the market opens.


The Company’s second quarter 2024 earnings press release will be available on its investor relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com/.

In light of the pending acquisition of the Company by affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, Consolidated will not host an earnings conference call.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning over 61,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support.

Contacts

Philip Kranz

217-238-8480

Philip.Kranz@consolidated.com

Articoli correlati

Pega to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced it...
Continua a leggere

Astera Labs Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud...
Continua a leggere

Procore Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PCOR--Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php