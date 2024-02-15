Consolidated Communications to Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings on March 5

MATTOON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consolidated Communications (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the “Company”) will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, March 5 before the market opens.





In light of the pending acquisition of the Company by affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, Consolidated will not host an earnings conference call.

The Company’s fourth quarter 2023 earnings press release will be available on its investor relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com/.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 60,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support.

