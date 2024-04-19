Consolidated Communications Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

MATTOON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading fiber provider, today published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details Consolidated’s ongoing efforts to enhance sustainable and responsible business and operational practices throughout 2023.





“We are building a more sustainable business that continues to enrich the communities we serve through ongoing fiber expansion, community investments and continuing to run an ethical, transparent business,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive office of Consolidated. “As a fiber-first company, our ESG goals are aligned with our company mission and values. I’m proud of the work Consolidated employees put in every day to continue to take care of our communities, our environment and each other.”

The recent report, available at consolidated.com/esg, highlights the company’s ongoing progress in protecting the planet, investing in communities and maintaining a strong, sustainable business for its customers, employees, business partners and investors. The 2023 report highlights include:

$512 million in capital expenditures in 2023 to deliver better broadband services to homes and businesses across rural communities.

Building 228,000 new fiber locations in 2023, creating a more sustainable and future-proof network.

Consolidated increased its use of renewable energy by 90 basis points.

The company reported improvements in both Scope1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

More than $1.6 million contributed to more than 625 community organizations.

Consolidated hosted the 40 th Special Olympics Family Festival, bringing together more than 22,000 athletes and 44,000 volunteers since 1984.

Special Olympics Family Festival, bringing together more than 22,000 athletes and 44,000 volunteers since 1984. Employees reported more than 8,700 volunteer hours, and the company awarded 56 Consolidated Cares contributions on behalf of our employees’ volunteering.

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council launched Employee Resource Group pilots, a DEI-centered book club, and published educational resources for all employees.

Employees completed more than 29,000 modules of safety, compliance and service training.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 60,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support.

Contacts

Nicole Elton, Consolidated Communications



510-316-1430, nicole.elton@consolidated.com

Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications



507-386-3765, jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com