Consolidated Communications Announces Availability of Certain Financial Information

MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Communications Holdings, LLC (the “Company” or “Consolidated”) today announced that it will periodically make available certain information for current and prospective bondholders and securities analysts providing analysis of an investment in the Company’s notes on its virtual data room platform. The information the Company makes available may be deemed material.

To request access to the Company’s virtual data room platform, current and prospective bondholders and securities analysts can contact Philip Kranz, Senior Director of Investor Relations at investor@consolidated.com or 217-238-8480.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, LLC is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 66,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com.

