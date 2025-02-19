Consilio Awarded Great Place To Work in India Certification For Second Year

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consilio, the global leader in legal technology solutions and enterprise legal services, announced today that it has been certified by Great Place To Work® in India for the second consecutive year.

Great Place To Work® is a global authority on workplace culture. This award is based on feedback from an employee survey designed to analyze and understand the employee experience. For an organization to receive the certification, at least 70% of employees must rate it as a great workplace.

“This recognition by Great Place To Work reflects our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive environment where all of our team members feel valued and supported,” said Vaishnavi Prasad, Senior Vice President of India Administration & Business Operations at Consilio. “It’s clear that employee satisfaction helps drive better client service. We are proud that our dedication to employee satisfaction has resulted in this accolade as measured by our own talent.”

Consilio's India presence was first established in 2016 and has increasingly expanded over the past three years. Currently, Consilio has four facilities across the country, with more than 900 employees based in Gurgaon, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune.

“As our organization grows globally, we continue to prioritize our strong, people-first culture, including offering programs to help employees achieve their career goals and give back to their communities,” said Brandyn Payne, Chief Employee Experience Officer at Consilio. “This award is a direct reflection of the passion and client focus our India teammates bring to their work every day.”

