Consensus Cloud Solutions to Participate in BoFA Leveraged Finance Conference

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today announced its participation in the BoFA Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Location: The Boca Raton Resort, Boca Raton, FL

When: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 10:10 am ET

Webcast Link: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/levfin2022/id5BCT1n.cfm

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world’s largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance and manufacturing, as well as state and the federal government. Our solutions consist of: cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; and workflow enhancement that result in improved healthcare outcomes. Our solutions can be combined with best-in-class managed services for optimal implementations. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

Laura Hinson

investor@consensus.com
844-211-1711

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

