Business Wire

Consensus Cloud Solutions to Participate in 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference in May 2023

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today announced its participation in the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference and the details of the conference is as follows:

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Date: May 18, 2023

Time: 2:15-2:55 PM ET

Location: Virtual

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham131/ccsi/2224270

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world’s largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance and manufacturing, as well as state and the federal government. Our solutions consist of: cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; and workflow enhancement that result in improved healthcare outcomes. Our solutions can be combined with best-in-class managed services for optimal implementations. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

Contacts

Laura Hinson

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

investor@consensus.com
844-211-1711

