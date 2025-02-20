Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results; Releases Q1 2025 and Full Year 2025 Guidance

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today reported preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

“I am pleased that we finished 2024 in a strong position relative to our expectations. We exceeded our revenue target by more than $5 million for the year, maintained strong margins, generated record net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow and made a significant reduction in our outstanding debt. Further, we were able to reduce expenses in our SoHo channel to offset the planned revenue reduction and saw the Corporate channel increase its revenue growth from 3% entering the year to 7% in the fourth quarter,” said Scott Turicchi, CEO of Consensus.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

Q4 2024 quarterly revenues decreased by $0.8 million or 0.9% to $87.0 million compared to $87.8 million for Q4 2023. This decline was primarily due to a planned decrease of $4.3 million or 11.1% in our Small office home office (“SoHo”) business, partially offset by an increase of $3.5 million or 7.1% in our Corporate business.

Net income (1) increased by $1.3 million or 8% to $18.1 million in Q4 2024 compared to $16.8 million in Q4 2023. The increase was primarily due to the change in noncash foreign exchange revaluation, partially offset by a debt extinguishment gain in Q4 2023 which was not present in the current period and a decline in income from operations. Q4 2024 net income margin (1) was 21% compared to 19% for Q4 2023.

Earnings per diluted share (1) increased to $0.92 or 5.7% in Q4 2024 compared to $0.87 for Q4 2023. The increase was due to the items discussed above.

Adjusted EBITDA (3)(4) for Q4 2024 of $44.4 million decreased compared to $47.2 million in Q4 2023, primarily driven by a decline in income from operations. Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) of 51.0% is in-line with our forecasted range.

Adjusted net income (1)(2) in Q4 2024 increased to $25.8 million from $21.3 million in Q4 2023 due to the items discussed above excluding the debt extinguishment gain.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (1)(2) for the quarter increased to $1.32 from $1.11 in Q4 2023, primarily due to the items discussed above excluding the debt extinguishment gain.

Net cash provided by operating activities in Q4 2024 increased to $11.1 million from $2.0 million in Q4 2023. Free cash flow in Q4 2024 increased to $3.1 million from ($5.7) million in Q4 2023. The increase in these two items was primarily due to increased income after excluding noncash items in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023.

Key financial results from operations for Q4 2024 versus Q4 2023 are set forth in the following table. Reconciliations of GAAP measures to comparable non-GAAP financial measures accompany this press release.

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts and percentages) Favorable /(Unfavorable) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change Revenues $ 86,983 $ 87,754 (0.9)% Net income (1) $ 18,071 $ 16,771 7.8% Net income margin (1) 20.8 % 19.1 % 1.7 pts Earnings per diluted share (1) $ 0.92 $ 0.87 5.7% Adjusted net income (1)(2) $ 25,792 $ 21,346 20.8% Adjusted earnings per diluted share (1)(2) $ 1.32 $ 1.11 18.9% Adjusted EBITDA (3)(4) $ 44,353 $ 47,189 (6.0)% Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 51.0 % 53.8 % (2.8) pts Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,126 $ 2,034 447.0% Free cash flow (5) $ 3,146 $ (5,702 ) NM NM = Not Meaningful

FULL YEAR 2024 HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

2024 revenues decreased $12.2 million or 3% to $350.4 million compared to $362.6 million for 2023. This decline was primarily due to a planned decrease of $21.7 million in our SoHo business, partially offset by an increase of $9.5 million or 4.8% in our Corporate business.

Net income (1) increased to $89.4 million in 2024 compared to $77.3 million for 2023. The increase is primarily due to a decrease of $14.3 million in our digital marketing expense and a decrease of $11.4 million in interest expense (inclusive of an increase of $1.8 million in debt extinguishment gain) primarily as a result of our debt repurchase program lowering our outstanding debt balance, partially offset by the $12.2 million decline in revenues noted above. 2024 net income margin (1) was 26% compared to 21% for 2023.

Earnings per diluted share (1) increased to $4.62 or 17.3% in 2024 compared to $3.94 for 2023. The increase is related to the items discussed above, as well as a lower weighted average share count as a result of share repurchases.

Adjusted EBITDA (3)(4) for 2024 of $188.4 million increased compared to $186.6 million in 2023, primarily driven by a reduction of $14.3 million in our digital marketing expense, partially offset by a $12.2 million decline in revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) for 2024 of 53.8% is in-line with our expected range of 50-55%.

Adjusted net income (1)(2) in 2024 increased to $109.2 million from $99.8 million in 2023 due to the items discussed above excluding the debt extinguishment gain.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (1)(2) for the year increased to $5.63, or 10.6%, compared to $5.09 for 2023. The increase is primarily due to the items discussed above excluding the debt extinguishment gain, as well as a lower weighted average share count as a result of share repurchases.

Net cash provided by operating activities in 2024 increased to $121.7 million from $114.1 million in 2023. Free cash flow in 2024 increased to $88.3 million from $77.7 million in 2023. The increase in these two items was primarily due to increased income after excluding noncash items.

Key financial results from operations for 2024 versus 2023 are set forth in the following table. Reconciliations of GAAP measures to comparable non-GAAP financial measures accompany this press release.

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts and percentages) Favorable /(Unfavorable) 2024 2023 Change Revenues $ 350,382 $ 362,562 (3.4)% Net income (1) $ 89,435 $ 77,295 15.7% Net income margin (1) 25.5 % 21.3 % 4.2 pts Earnings per diluted share (1) $ 4.62 $ 3.94 17.3% Adjusted net income (1)(2) $ 109,150 $ 99,793 9.4% Adjusted earnings per diluted share (1)(2) $ 5.63 $ 5.09 10.6% Adjusted EBITDA (3)(4) $ 188,406 $ 186,594 1.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 53.8 % 51.5 % 2.3 pts Net cash provided by operating activities $ 121,747 $ 114,113 6.7% Free cash flow (5) $ 88,307 $ 77,652 13.7%

Notes:

(1) The effective tax rates were approximately 31.1% for Q4 2024 and 29.5% for Q4 2023. The non-GAAP effective tax rates were 20.6% for Q4 2024 and 21.8% for Q4 2023. The effective tax rates were 26.8% for 2024 and 25.1% for 2023. The non-GAAP effective tax rates were 20.6% for 2024 and 19.7% for 2023. The calculation for net income margin is net income divided by revenues. (2) Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per diluted share exclude certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures. Such exclusions totaled $0.40 and $0.24 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, such exclusions totaled $1.01 and $1.15 per diluted share, respectively. Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per diluted share are not meant as a substitute for measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, but are presented solely for informational purposes. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense; interest income; other income (expense), net; income tax expense; depreciation and amortization; and other items used to reconcile earnings per diluted share to Adjusted earnings per diluted share, as presented in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues. Adjusted EBITDA amounts and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not meant as a substitute for measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, but are presented solely for informational purposes. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is net income and net income margin. (4) See Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for the components of Adjusted EBITDA. (5) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow amounts are not meant as a substitute for measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes.

CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

Consensus ended the quarter with $33.5 million in cash and cash equivalents after the cash outlays detailed below.

The following table consists of our material capital allocation strategic initiatives (in thousands):

Capital Allocation: Q4 2024 Cumulative Total Remaining Under the Plan Debt repurchase program (6) $ 20,111 $ 206,883 $ 93,117 Common stock repurchase program (7) $ 323 $ 32,113 $ 67,887 Q4 2024 2024 Purchases of property and equipment $ 7,980 $ 33,440

Notes:

(6) On November 9, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a debt repurchase program, pursuant to which Consensus may reduce, through redemptions, open market purchases, tender offers, privately negotiated purchases or other retirements, a combination of the outstanding principal balance of the 2026 Senior Notes and 2028 Senior Notes. The authorization permits an aggregate principal amount reduction of up to $300 million and expires on November 9, 2026. (7) On March 1, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a share buyback program. Under this program, the Company may purchase in the public market or in off-market transactions up to $100.0 million worth of the Company’s common stock through February 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors extended the remaining amount under the plan of this share buyback program through February 2028 in February 2025.

Q1 2025 GUIDANCE (i)

The following table presents ranges for the Company’s Q1 2025 guidance (in millions, except per share amounts):

Low Midpoint High Revenue $ 85.0 $ 87.0 $ 89.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44.8 $ 46.3 $ 47.8 Adjusted earnings per diluted share (ii) $ 1.26 $ 1.31 $ 1.36

FY 2025 GUIDANCE (i)

The following table presents ranges for the Company’s 2025 guidance (in millions, except per share amounts):

Low Midpoint High Revenue $ 343 $ 350 $ 357 Adjusted EBITDA $ 179 $ 185 $ 190 Adjusted earnings per diluted share (ii)(iii) $ 5.03 $ 5.22 $ 5.42

Notes:

(i) Annual and quarterly guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis, except revenues, only because certain information necessary to calculate the most comparable GAAP measures is unavailable due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the future financial statement impact of certain items. Therefore, as a result of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures without unreasonable effort. (ii) Annual and quarterly guidance for Adjusted earnings per diluted share excludes share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, foreign exchange (gain) loss and certain gains or costs related to non-routine and other matters that are nonrecurring, in each case net of tax. The non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2025 and Q1 2025 is expected to be between 20.5% and 22.5%. (iii) The annual and quarterly guidance for Adjusted earnings per diluted share excludes any foreign exchange gains or losses. For the years ended December 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022, such exclusion totaled $(0.18), $0.10 and $0.06 per diluted share, respectively. Adjusted earnings per diluted share excluding any foreign exchange gains or losses for the years ended December 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 was $5.45, $5.19 and $5.39, respectively.

Financial Results are Preliminary

The Company is currently finalizing its financial closing process for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company’s audited financial results as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024 are not yet available. The unaudited, preliminary consolidated financial data presented above as of December 31, 2024 reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates based on information available as of the date of this release and is subject to change. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance upon these preliminary estimates. The unaudited, preliminary financial data included in this press release has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, the Company’s management. The Company’s auditor has not audited, reviewed, compiled or applied agreed-upon procedures with respect to such preliminary financial data. Accordingly, the Company’s auditor does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. Upon completion of its financial closing procedures, the Company’s audited financial results may differ materially from its preliminary estimates.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is a global leader in digital cloud fax technology. With over 25 years of success with eFax® at its core, the Company has evolved to be a trusted provider of interoperability solutions, leveraging artificial intelligence and secure data exchange to transform digital information, automate critical workflows, and maximize operational efficiencies. Consensus maintains industry-leading compliance standards, making it a preferred partner for heavily regulated industries including healthcare, the public sector, financial services, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow fax revenues, profitability and cash flows; the Company’s ability to identify, close and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; general economic and political conditions, including political tensions and war (such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East); and the numerous other factors set forth in Consensus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Consensus, refer to the 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Consensus on February 28, 2024, and the other reports filed by Consensus from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release are subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.

About non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Free cash flow. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the appropriate GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables included within the attached Exhibit to this Release.

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,545 $ 88,715 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $5,774 and $6,271, respectively 24,921 26,342 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,059 10,191 Total current assets 74,525 125,248 Property and equipment, net 100,076 81,196 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,515 6,766 Intangibles, net 41,213 44,990 Goodwill 345,036 348,822 Deferred income taxes 30,521 34,869 Other assets 4,315 5,364 TOTAL ASSETS $ 602,201 $ 647,255 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 36,477 $ 36,506 Income taxes payable, current 1,068 2,224 Deferred revenue, current 20,714 22,041 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,150 2,038 Current portion of long-term debt 18,902 8,575 Total current liabilities 79,311 71,384 Long-term debt, net of current portion 574,080 725,405 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 1,913 2,270 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 12,018 13,212 Liability for uncertain tax positions 13,218 9,740 Deferred income taxes 891 1,098 Other long-term liabilities 233 268 TOTAL LIABILITIES 681,664 823,377 Commitments and contingencies Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 120,000,000; total issued is 20,609,725 and 20,273,686 shares and total outstanding is 19,524,000 and 19,245,024 shares as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 206 203 Treasury stock, at cost (1,085,725 and 1,028,662 shares as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) (32,313 ) (31,282 ) Additional paid-in capital 59,373 41,247 Accumulated deficit (83,678 ) (173,113 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,051 ) (13,177 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT (79,463 ) (176,122 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 602,201 $ 647,255

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 86,983 $ 87,754 $ 350,382 $ 362,562 Cost of revenues 17,860 16,713 69,688 68,319 Gross profit 69,123 71,041 280,694 294,243 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 14,289 15,365 51,065 65,084 Research, development and engineering 2,101 2,381 7,683 7,727 General and administrative 19,306 17,821 72,546 74,203 Total operating expenses 35,696 35,567 131,294 147,014 Income from operations 33,427 35,474 149,400 147,229 Interest expense (9,363 ) (7,369 ) (33,979 ) (45,367 ) Interest income 371 1,531 2,546 3,715 Other income (expense), net 1,782 (5,858 ) 4,278 (2,413 ) Income before income taxes 26,217 23,778 122,245 103,164 Income tax expense 8,146 7,007 32,810 25,869 Net income $ 18,071 $ 16,771 $ 89,435 $ 77,295 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.93 $ 0.87 $ 4.64 $ 3.94 Diluted $ 0.92 $ 0.87 $ 4.62 $ 3.94 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 19,375,450 19,206,993 19,286,579 19,582,460 Diluted 19,570,921 19,215,638 19,383,849 19,600,952

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 89,435 $ 77,295 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,516 17,421 Amortization of financing costs and discounts 1,822 2,048 Non-cash operating lease costs 1,549 1,652 Share-based compensation 16,764 18,163 Provision for doubtful accounts 5,104 5,897 Deferred income taxes 2,647 2,428 Gain on extinguishment of debt (6,557 ) (4,795 ) Other — 32 Decrease (increase) in: Accounts receivable (3,780 ) (4,159 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,002 ) 4,088 Other assets 1,048 1,452 Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 768 (5,542 ) Income taxes payable (1,047 ) (231 ) Deferred revenue (1,509 ) (2,547 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,455 ) (2,044 ) Liability for uncertain tax positions 3,478 3,015 Other long-term liabilities (34 ) (60 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 121,747 114,113 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (33,440 ) (36,461 ) Purchases of investments — (4,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (33,440 ) (40,461 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 1,334 1,386 Repurchase of common stock (1,031 ) (23,483 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement (2,727 ) (1,888 ) Repurchase of debt (136,195 ) (57,672 ) Net cash used in financing activities (138,619 ) (81,657 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,858 ) 2,556 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (55,170 ) (5,449 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 88,715 94,164 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 33,545 $ 88,715

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) The following tables sets forth the reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted net income for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Per Diluted

Share 2023 * Per Diluted

Share * Net income $ 18,071 $ 0.92 $ 16,771 $ 0.87 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 5,154 0.26 4,606 0.24 Amortization (2) 830 0.04 977 0.05 Intra-entity transfer (3) 831 0.04 1,025 0.05 Debt extinguishment loss (gain) (4) 110 0.01 (4,795 ) (0.25 ) Other (5) 1,794 0.10 2,727 0.15 Income tax impact of above items (998 ) (0.05 ) 35 — Adjusted net income $ 25,792 $ 1.32 $ 21,346 $ 1.11

